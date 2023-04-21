The NIL deal has drastically benefited Angel Reese, who's currently one of the most popular female basketball players in the world. The LSU Tigers forward was sensational during the 2023 March Madness and has helped her team win the national championship.

Reese averaged 21.3 points and 15.2 rebounds per game throughout the tournament. She was named the Most Outstanding Player of the tourney and has also landed numerous name, image and likeness (NIL) deals.

According to the NIL Store, Angel Reese ranks first in commission earned during the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The list includes both men and women, which makes Reese's position on the list even more impressive.

Angel Reese's NIL deal is estimated at $1.4 million

According to On3, Angel Reese's NIL value is estimated at $1.4 million, which ranks her above any other athlete that participated in the basketball tournament. Considering how amazing she has been, this comes as no surprise.

The second spot on the list is taken by Zach Edey. The Purdue Boilermakers were eliminated in the first round of the tournament, but Edey had a fantastic performance with 21 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks.

On3 estimates Edey's NIL deal at $829,000, which ranks him 37th among all student athletes.

Here are the top 10 NCAA basketball players with the highest commissions and some of the biggest NIL deals they've made:

#1 - Angel Reese - Amazon, McDonald's, Xfinity

- Amazon, McDonald's, Xfinity #2 - Zach Edey - Campus Ink, Boilermakers Alliance

- Campus Ink, Boilermakers Alliance #3 - Nika Muhl - N/A

- N/A #4 - Flau'jae Johnson - Papa John's, Meta, LG, Puma

- Papa John's, Meta, LG, Puma #5 - Trayce Jackson-Davis - LG, Bose, Adidas

- LG, Bose, Adidas #6 - Lamont Butler - Urban Outfitters, Daps

- - Urban Outfitters, Daps #7 - Donovan Clingan - Incrediwear

- - Incrediwear #8 - Grace Berger - Visit Bloomington, Indiana NIL Store

- - Visit Bloomington, Indiana NIL Store #9 - Jalen Hood-Schifino - T-Mobile, Adidas, Bose

- - T-Mobile, Adidas, Bose #10 - Elizabeth Kitley - Hokies NIL Store, Gourmet Pantry

Surprisingly, Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes did not make it to the top 10, despite her amazing performances throughout the tournament.

Zach Edey's NIL deal ranks second among March Madness athletes (Image via Getty Images)

The top 10 list includes five men and five women athletes, which is another indicator of how many talented basketball players the NCAA has in every competition.

Furthermore, the list of top earners also includes several international players, like Edey (Canada) and Muhl (Croatia). These athletes are not allowed to actively promote their deals, which affects their opportunities.

Despite these limitations, some of them have managed to get to the top 10, which is very impressive. Not only does this show that they've played amazing basketball, but also that they have loyal fans.

