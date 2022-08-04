3 best BR games to play after BGMI ban in India

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) successfully revitalized the esports scene in India that PUBG Mobile had mainstreamed. However, the popular battle royale game met the same fate as PUBG Mobile after the Indian government banned it in a sudden move, removing it from online app stores.

Although fans can still enjoy playing the title on their smartphones, the ban is likely to eventually lead to the game's discontinuation. Hence, it wouldn't hurt to look for suitable alternatives to Battlegrounds Mobile India that offer a comparable gameplay experience.

Here are the top three BR alternatives to BGMI to try following the Krafton-backed game's ban.

Disclaimer: The following list is not in any particular order and reflects the author's opinions.

The best BGMI alternatives

1) New State Mobile

New State Mobile is an ideal alternative to BGMI for Indian users (Image via Krafton)

New State Mobile, previously titled PUBG New State, is almost a like-for-like replacement for BGMI when it comes to in-game features. The design of characters, terrains, buildings, weapons, etc., is very similar to that of PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India.

However, New State Mobile offers a far better visual quality if players look beyond the basic design of in-game features and graphics. The design of the battlefield in New State Mobile is also futuristic compared to that of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Furthermore, the style of HUD while firing without ADS-ing (hipfire) is also quite impressive. One can also find additional animations and VFX added to different things on a map, including sky, blue zone, grass, and more. Apart from that, the availability of gadgets makes New State Mobile a more tactical BR game.

2) Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile is far more strategy-based (Image via EA)

Apex Legends Mobile is the iOS/Android adaptation of a game with a similar name from EA and Respawn Entertainment; it was globally launched in May 2022. Thus, like its PC/console counterpart, Apex Legends Mobile offers an equally exciting gaming experience that many players can find engaging.

Like Battlegrounds Mobile India or PUBG Mobile, Apex Legends Mobile is famous for its battle royale gameplay. However, the BR experience in EA's survival Shooter is far more evolved than that of Battlegrounds Mobile India, and it offers a better combination of shooting and tactical combat.

The Legends in Apex Legends Mobile are what make the game more strategy-based, as players will have to deploy a character on the battlefield that suits their particular game plan.

However, other features in Apex Legends Mobile, like hunting for equipment scattered across the buildings and surviving till the end, are similar to BGMI.

3) Call of Duty Mobile

COD Mobile offers a top-notch multiplayer and battle royale action (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty Mobile is a multiplayer game offering more than 60 maps. Moreover, it is a higher-end offering that demands massive ROM. And when it comes to providing an immersive experience, COD Mobile is a top-tier shooter game.

The game physics and gun mechanics are best-in-class in Call of Duty Mobile's case. Gamers can also use a customized gun, weapon blueprint, operator skills, and more in a match.

Furthermore, maps, weapons, characters, and other content from popular Call of Duty titles like Modern Warfare or the Black Ops series make the gameplay more exciting.

Fortunately, for battle royale enthusiasts, COD Mobile has a variety of options. One can find three BR maps in Call of Duty Mobile: Isolated, Blackout, and Alcatraz (temporary). Players can experience normal BR gameplay on Isolated and Blackout, while variations like Tank Battle, Warfare mode, Blitz, Sniper Battle, and Alcatraz arrive periodically.

