5 best iOS games like BGMI to play while players wait for Battlegrounds Mobile India official launch

Battlegrounds Mobile India was released for Early Access and testing for several pre-registered Android users earlier this month. However, Krafton has still not given any updates regarding the availability of the game on iOS.

It is being speculated that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be released directly for iOS fans when the final version is launched. Until then, here are some games that resemble Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Five best alternatives to play on iOS till Battlegrounds Mobile India releases

1) Call Of Duty Mobile

Undoubtedly, the Call of Duty creators put a lot of effort into producing such a refined title for mobile phones. COD Mobile features a typical 100-player Battle Royale that lasts for 20 to 30 minutes. It also features a multiplayer battle mode.

COD fans will spot locations from Modern Warfare and Black Ops. However, with a download size of 2.7 GB, the game is on the heavier side.

2) Garena Free Fire

Perhaps the No 1 BR title today (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Players who need BR on the go will definitely like Free Fire, which has everything a good survival shooter should have. The game has fantastic characters, adorable pets, great graphics, and a decent array of weapons.

It has 15-minute BR matches with 50 players and a 4v4 clash squad mode. Free Fire is a 700 MB-something download, which works fine even on phones with less RAM.

3) Respawnables

Fans can imagine a crossover between Minecraft and PUBG, and that's a picture of Respawnables. The game is more of a TPS shooter than a BR with a shrinking zone. Players can choose their characters, customize them, and the weapons are customizable too.

Respawnables features two modes: TDM and Free-for-all. This multiplayer TPS shooter also features 185 quests, and its download size is 775MB.

4) Pixel's Unknown Battle Grounds

A decent title in the Battle Royale genre (Image via Azur Interactive Games, YouTube)

Pixel's Unknown Battle Grounds is a toned-down pixelated replica of PUBG Mobile. The game features a big map, a shrinking zone, and an array of pixelated weapons.

The game is a decent title in the Battle Royale genre, with a download size of just 106 MB. It's a fun game to get the PUBG-feel until Battlegrounds Mobile India releases.

5) Battlelands Royale

This is like Clash of Clans but in the BR format. That's exactly what Battlelands Royale looks like. With several adorable characters, cool weapons, and simple gameplay, it is a great game.

For a game under 200 MB, the 32-player BR matches are fun-filled and in real-time.

