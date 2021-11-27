5 best landing spots in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) as of 1.7 update

The 1.7 update for BGMI appeared on November 19. The update brought with it several features like a lucid UI and Mirror World theme and also introduced the C1S3 Month 5 Royal Pass. However, the new anti-cheat engine is the most talked-about feature as it resulted in the banning of over 2.5 million in-game hackers.

The new rewards and modes as well as the reduction in the number of hackers saw a lot of players return to their beloved game. With the classic mode matches returning to their glory, a lot of hot drops began to flood with players.

Which are the best landing spots in BGMI after the 1.7 update?

1) Bootcamp

Bootcamp is reportedly the most famous place to land for players in BGMI. Placed on the western side of the eastern island of Sanhok, Bootcamp in actuality is situated centrally on the map.

Due to its central location and plethora of loot, a lot of players drop into Bootcamp and take on initial fights. However, the number increases exponentially if there are RP missions that require the player to drop into Bootcamp.

2) Pecado

Pecado lies in the heart of Miramar 2.0 Map. Pecado is one of the most popular places to land on during a BGMI classic mode match. Reportedly, more than one-third of the entire player lobby drops in Pecado.

Surrounded by hills on two sides, Pecado's is likely to stay in the first couple of zones during most matches, and it attracts players who love to take on initial fights. Two red-buildings, an L-shaped building, a five story building, and the auditorium are Pecado's hot spots.

3) Nimbus Island

Mirror World themed maps are being enjoyed by players all over the country. Mirror World maps provide a player with the ability to increase kills by landing on Nimbus Island, as even on the players' death, they can find a way back to the main map and strive towards victory.

A majority of players choose to land on Nimbus island, making it the most crowded vicinity in the themed mode maps of Erangel, Sanhok and Livik.

4) Midstein

The city of Midstein has become one of the players' favorite places to land on in the map of Livik. The main building situated at the center of Midstein is the most crowded place in the area. With a thick cluster of urban buildings and plenty of loot, Midstein has remained the go-to place even after the 1.7 update in BGMI.

5) San Martin

San Martin is another hot drop on the 8x8 Miramar Map. Located centrally and north of Pecado, San Martin enjoys a lot of visitors engaging in fights in the initial stage of the BGMI classic mode matches.

The "God" building along with the two large yellow buildings are hotspots in San Martin.

