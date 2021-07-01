5 best landing spots in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Erangel map to rank up safely

Krafton Inc. recently released the Early Access version of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The title brought PUBG Mobile back into the country after spending a year in banishment. Ever since the title was released, gamers have been wondering which are the best landing spots on the Erangel map.

Landing at hot spots in Erangel comes with the opportunity to eliminate many enemies in a short time. However, landing in these spots can cause early elimination of the gamer as well. Players lose significant points because of early eliminations in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Due to that, many gamers prefer to land somewhere safe and gather proper loot before embarking on their quest for survival. Players who are unaware of the safe landing spots in Battlegrounds Mobile India can face a lot of difficulties surviving the Battle Royale mode.

This article will reveal the five best landing spots to rank up safely on the Erangel map in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Top 5 landing spots in the game

1) Water Town

Water Town is situated between Ruins and Rozhok and is one of the safest places to land on the Erangel map of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Gamers tend to get off at School or Rozhok, making this location a safe space.

The POI consists of several buildings that are interconnected. This location has a fair share of loot, and players tend to get good weapons, protective gear, health kits, and consumable items.

Water Town is situated between Rozhok and Ruins

2) Kameshki

The town of Kameshki is located in the North-Eastern part of Erangel. The location has several buildings and warehouses. Hence, gamers get hold of a good amount of loot from this location.

Kameshki's location is probably the best reason why it is not frequented by other gamers. The POI is situated at the far end of the map, and it usually falls outside the very first safe zone. Therefore, it is one of the safest spots to land in Erangel.

Kameshki on the Erangel map in BGMI (Image via Reddit)

3) Stalber

Stalber is one of the highest points on the Erangel map, and the location consists of a few sheds and remnants of ancient buildings. This POI offers decent loot, and gamers usually get almost everything needed for survival.

Players don't usually drop by at this location, and so they can safely land here without worrying about being eliminated early in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Stalber location on the Erangel map

4) Ferry Pier

Ferry Pier is located in the South-Western part of Erangel, just right of Primorsk city. This location has numerous buildings, and gamers get hold of a good loot easily.

The POI is located in a very strategic place, and players can easily travel to other parts of the map. Gamers can take the help of vehicles that spawn randomly near the main road that is nearby. They can also travel by speed boats that spawn near the waterbody.

5) Farm

This POI is located almost in the middle of the map. However, the presence of other landing hotspots such as Pochinki, Mylta, and Novorepnoye makes the Farm a safe place to land in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Gamers get hold of good loot from this location as it has numerous buildings spread across the region. Vehicles also spawn nearby. Hence, players can escape this place in case the safe zone is a bit far away.

