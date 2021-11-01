5 best landing spots in BGMI and PUBG Mobile for passive rank pushers

PUBG Mobile and BGMI are two of the most played battle royale games in India and worldwide. Pushing ranks and climbing up the tiers and leaderboard is the common goal for every player.

The new season of PUBG Mobile and BGMI started a week ago, and players have already started to sweat it out on the battleground to climb to the top of the leaderboard. However, every user has a different approach to the game. Some players prefer to play aggressively, whereas some believe in passive gameplay.

Places to land in BGMI and PUBG Mobile for safe rank push

For a safer approach to the game, gamers need to drop themselves in locations where they can avoid fights in the early stages of the match and get a decent amount of loot. Here are the places where players with a passive approach to the game can land:

1) Water Town (Erangel)

Water Town in Erangel (Image via Zilliongamer)

One of the most underrated drop locations on the Erangel map, Water Town is also a safe place with decent loot.

Players will hardly face any opponents in this area. They can loot peacefully and start their rotation when they are ready to take fights comfortably.

2) El Azahar (Miramar)

El Azahar in Miramar (Image via Zilliongamer)

Some users prefer to play on Miramar. For them, El Azahar can be a great option to land on.

They can get a decent amount of loot from this location. It is also situated towards the center of the map, which makes it easier for zone rotations.

3) Kampong (Sanhok)

Kampong in Sanhok (Image via Zilliongamer)

Sanhok is one of the smallest maps in BGMI and PUBG Mobile. It has always been known for its intense fighting, and there is hardly a safe place on this map.

However, Kampong is one of those rare areas in Sanhok where gamers can expect fewer opponents in the game's early stages.

4) Trevno (Vikendi)

Trevno in Vikendi (Image via Zilliongamer)

Vikendi is the latest map added to BGMI. However, in PUBG Mobile, it is one of the most popular ones. Vikendi usually sees long survival games.

Almost every player prefers to avoid early skirmishes. Trevno is one of the safest places to drop here, and users will get a decent amount of loot, readying themselves for the long haul.

5) Quarry (Erangel)

Quarry has always been a safe place drop zone in the Erangel map for passive players. Players will get a decent amount of loot and can prepare for both survival and fights in the later stages of the match.

These are some areas where passive players can land to start their matches on BGMI and PUBG Mobile.

