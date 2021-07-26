5 best TDM loadouts in BGMI to win close range fights

TDM mode is the best way to enhance the skill and reflexs before going into a game in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

TDM helps increase the skill of players in a close-range fight. However, the choice of perfect load-out is a key factor while going into a game in TDM. In this article, players will get an idea of how to select their loadout to win close-range duels before going into a game.

Best loadouts for better performance in TDM in BGMI:

In TDM, players should always be ready for close-range battles. Guns with high damage and a higher fire rate will be more useful in TDM.

Here are some of the loadout combinations players can use in TDM mode.

1) AKM Combination:

Primary Weapon: AKM

Secondary Weapon: Skorpion

Explosive Weapon: Frag Grenade

Tactical Weapon: Stun Grenade

AKM is one of the most dangerous guns in close-range. However, it is quite difficult to control the recoil of this gun. However, with the Compensator and Quidraw magazine attached, it will be more beneficial in combat.

AKM Combination

2) M416 Combination:

Primary Weapon: M416

Secondary Weapon: Skorpion

Explosive Weapon: Frag Grenade

Tactical Weapon: Stun Grenade

M416 is one of the most reliable guns in BGMI for close combat.Hence, it is usually very helpful in TDM as well. Players can attach Tactical Grip, Compensator, Quidraw magazine and Tactical Stoc, making it is easier to control.

M416 Combination

3) DP-28 Combination:

Primary Weapon: DP-28

Secondary Weapon: Skorpion

Explosive Weapon: Frag Grenade

Tactical Weapon: Stun Grenade

Some prefer DP-28 in close-range fights as well for its high amount of damage. It is also useful to win close range fights in TDM.

DP-28 Combination

4) UZI Combination:

Primary Weapon: UZI

Secondary Weapon: Skorpion

Explosive Weapon: Frag Grenade

Tactical Weapon: Stun Grenade

UZI is one of the most useful guns in close combat due to its excessively high fire-rate. Players can use this combination for TDM matches as well.

UZI Combination

5) Scar-L Combination:

Primary Weapon: Scar-L

Secondary Weapon: P-18C

Explosive Weapon: Frag Grenade

Tactical Weapon: Stun Grenade

Scar-L is one of the most popular guns while playing TDM mode in BGMI. With its lower recoil control it is much easier to control the spray. However, with P18-C as a Secondary Weapon, Frag Grenade and Stun Grenade as Tactical and Explosive weapons, players can win any TDM fight.

Scar-L Combination

Players can use these loadouts in a TDM game in BGMI. It will also help them to enhance their close range fights.

Edited by Gautham Balaji