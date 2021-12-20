5 PUBG New State features fans would love to see in BGMI

Almost all battle royale (BR) shooter fans who used smartphones were excited about PUBG New State's launch. The global release happened in the first half of November of this year. However, the latest addition to the PUBG franchise was met with a lukewarm response, which is evident in its ratings and reviews so far.

PUBG New State has registered ratings of 2.1 and 3.7 on the App Store and Google Play, respectively, as of writing. The reviews have generally criticized graphic optimization, frequent stutters, bugs, etc. However, Krafton has been swift with updates, and many issues have already been resolved.

Despite the prevalent issues with PUBG New State, many features have blown away the fans. The in-game gadgets, futuristic setting, transport system, and many more received the fans' love. These features from PUBG New State are something Indian fans would love to see in BGMI.

The best PUBG New State features that should arrive in BGMI

1) The VFX of the blue zone

The blue zone has a unique lightning VFX (Image via PUBG New State)

In BGMI, the blue zone does not boast any animation and looks bland. On the other hand, the shrinking zone in PUBG New State showcases a lightning effect that seems quite beautiful and enhances its characteristics. Fans would love to replace the blue zone in BGMI with that of PUBG New State.

2) Drone Store

Use of drones (Image via PUBG New State)

Players can use some gadgets in PUBG New State's BR mode after purchasing the same from Drone Store in the match. Each item in the Drone Store comes at a price of credits that users can collect during a game.

BGMI has seen some similar features in the past, but the drones' availability will enhance the intensity on the battlefield.

3) Additional effects and animations during movement

An effect of the refraction of light underwater (Image via PUBG New State)

BGMI has a decent graphic quality despite being a mobile game, but it lacks details. Developers can take inspiration from PUBG New State and add special effects whenever the character jumps and falls on the ground or in water.

The additional effects will enhance the BR immersive gaming experience, which is something BGMI needs right now.

4) Transportation

Vehicles (Image via PUBG New State)

The futuristic setting of PUBG New State allowed developers to make appropriate adjustments to the transportation systems in the game. The latest PUBG title boasts a better transportation system than BGMI.

Along with mode of transportation, the game has faster cars that seem to follow game physics more accurately. Although the vehicles in BGMI are not bad, developers can upgrade them with better game physics.

5) Better gun mechanics

PUBG New State has better gun mechanics (Image via PUBG New State)

When PUBG Mobile was introduced, it was probably the game with the best gun mechanics, and BGMI has adopted the same. However, with time the gun mechanics have lost their charm.

PUBG New State has better gun mechanics that fans would love to see in BGMI. Also, the unique HUD is another feature that can be a great addition to the Indian PUBG Mobile variant.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

