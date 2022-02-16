5 reasons why BGMI is a good alternative to Garena Free Fire

The rise of BGMI in the mobile gaming market has been nothing short of staggering. In the past seven months, the game has emerged as one of the most played games in the country.

The recent ban on Garena Free Fire has shaken the entire gaming community, resulting in players searching for alternative games to enjoy. This ban may further contribute to the popularity of Battlegrounds Mobile India in the country.

What are the reasons that make BGMI a good alternative to Free Fire?

1) Battle Royale as the primary game mode

Both Battlegrounds Mobile India and Free Fire thrive in the gaming market due to their focus on the Battle Royale mode. Since players love to immerse themselves in the "survival of the fittest" BR mode, the former is considered the best alternative to the latter for Indian gamers.

2) Different classic mode maps available

There are six classic mode maps available in BGMI for new players to try out. These are Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi, Miramar, Livik, and Karakin. Playing on different maps keeps the game from feeling monotonous. This also makes the game a great alternative to Free Fire, which also has multiple maps like Kalahari, Purgatory, and Bermuda.

3) Easy matchmaking

Battlegrounds Mobile India is reportedly one of the most popular games in India. With a huge playerbase, the game enables players to get into a match within a few seconds. Since longer matchmaking can be annoying, the game's fast matchmaking process will not frustrate new players.

4) Availability of cosmetics

Free Fire is popular for introducing new cosmetics to the game on a regular basis. When players shift to Battlegrounds Mobile India, they will be able to add several cosmetics to their inventory in a similar fashion.

There are different crates, lucky spins, and a redemption center that new players can use to obtain outfits, skins, and more.

5) Presence of Royale Pass

The presence of Royale Pass in BGMI as an alternative to Free Fire's Elite Pass will help players get new items every month. The C2S4 Month 7 Royale Pass is currently live in the game. Players shifting from Free Fire can purchase it to receive great rewards.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish