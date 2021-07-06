5 reasons why most Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players don't prefer Sanhok map

Battlegrounds Mobile India, aka BGMI, is the special version of PUBG Mobile for Indian players. It was recently launched on July 2nd, 2021, by Krafton, and it retained the original maps from PUBG Mobile.

Inspired by the tropical islands of Thailand and the Philippines, the title features rainy weather, a lot of trees, hills, rocks, roads, rivers, and a few shelters. Despite the uniqueness, not many players prefer Sanhok in BGMI.

As many players have begun summoning their squads and getting ready to land in Erangel, we will take a look at some reasons why BGMI players don't prefer Sanhok.

Why BGMI players don't prefer playing Sanhok much

1) Sanhok is smaller

Sanhok map in BGMI (Image via Reddit)

Out of the four maps in BGMI, Sanhok is the smallest map with a 4x4 km area. As Sanhok is a swamp-like area, much of the land is underwater. This makes lesser land available for playing.

There are very few places to loot, like boot camp and ruins, but items can be found everywhere. Less land automatically means fewer vehicle spawns and more close-combat encounters.

2) Shorter battles

Sanhok has plenty of weapons (Image via WallpaperDog)

Players who prefer shorter sessions and intense action usually go to Sanhok. Matches in Sanhok are 20 minutes longer. However, finding weapons is not a great difficulty as the whole map has an abundance of weapons.

Players who like longer battles with the authentic BR experience may not like Sanhok. Not much strategy or camping is required as players are easily killed off due to the smaller playable area

3) Might be difficult to play

The grass and trees make it difficult to spot enemies (Image via WallpaperDog)

Since much of the area is covered with grass, several players camp out in the grass. Players who get their hands on a sniper, a scope, and a powerful AR will definitely dominate the battlefield.

The lack of shelter-like hideouts makes the battle intense. And the trees in the jungle and the grass makes it difficult to spot enemies.

4) Early deaths are frequent

There's intense competition for the best loot (Image via WallpaperCave)

BGMI cannot be enjoyed much if players are killed even before they get their hands on a pan. But early deaths are common in Sanhok. This is because the players who land sooner are more likely to pick up weapons and shoot at unarmed players.

Besides, the best weapons are found in the boot camp and the ruins. But both spots attract crowds. Only players who make it out of those places alive are loaded with gear.

5) Holding a hiding spot is hard

Holding a single cover is hard (Image via WallpaperDog)

Many players like to camp out in the shelters for a while. But there are only a few shelters on the Sanhok map. And it is likely that the shelters are already occupied. Walking half-armed into one of these is like giving up on the game.

Players cannot stay in the dense jungle for long as enemies can easily sneak and ambush each other. The rocks on the hills can't provide cover for a long time either. To survive, players must keep moving around. Due to this, passive players may not like Sanhok much.

