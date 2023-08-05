Once players have mastered BGMI, some of them head on to participate in events and tournaments that reward them with lucrative wealth. These players also become the representatives of the game and begin receiving salaries from the developers. Few among them join social media platforms, such as YouTube, opening gaming channels to guide and entertain their Esports-enthusiastic audience. These platforms provide them with ad revenues, sponsorships, and donations from their fans.

Thus, they mark their name in the Esports world and rise to fame, building a humongous amount of money. Assessing their accurate net worth is a hard nut to crack, as gamers prefer not to disclose their earnings openly. That said, websites like Social Blade give an approximate account of their earnings by assessing their YouTube and other social media handles.

This article lists the top five BGMI players who have built heaps of money through their gaming careers.

List of the richest BGMI players and their net worth

5) Omega

Sahil Jakhar, aka Omega, is one of the most popular players in BGMI. He is a member of Team SouL and is considered the best IGL in the country. Omega even led his team to victory in the BMPS 2022: Season 1.

He joined YouTube in June 2020 and has garnered 272K subscribers so far while uploading 384 videos. He is also one of the wealthiest players in the game. According to Social Blade, his monthly income via YouTube lies between $708 - $11.3K.

You can use his ID - 51280800308 and find his IGN - SouLOmegàa in the game.

4) JONATHAN GAMING

Jonathan Amaral is another professional Esports athlete of Battlegrounds Mobile India. At present, Jonathan is arguably the best BGMI player in the nation.

His unique playstyle showcases his talent and puts him under the umbrella of the most sought-after players to learn new skills from. He also often streams Valorant and other games on his channel. He joined YouTube in Feb 2018 and earned 5.31M subscribers, uploading 412 videos to date.

According to Sports Blade, Jonathan makes anything between $1K - $16.4K$ monthly. As of 2022, his total estimated net worth is one crore INR, according to Sportskeeda Wiki. Find this player by his ID - 5112616229.

3) Sc0ut

Sc0utOP, known for his dexterous use of M416+6x laser spray and DMRs, has a subscriber count of over 4.81 million, with 1.2K uploaded videos on YouTube.

Not just BGMI, Sc0ut appears to be trying his hand at Valorant, Sea of Thieves, COD, and many other games on his YouTube channel. Sc0ut’s real name is Tanmay Singh, and he is a member of Team Xspark.

Sports Blade estimates his monthly YouTube earnings which lie between $1.8K - $29K. On the other hand, Sportskeeda Wiki claims his net worth to be a staggering 8.24 crore INR. Sc0ut’s BGMI ID is 5144286984.

2) Mortal

At this point, MortaL can be called a veteran of BGMI. Naman Mathur, in-game name SOULMörtãL, is one of the most famous and beloved Esports athletes. He is known for his humble nature and monstrous gameplay.

MortaL has become a cult BGMI figure among fans and was nominated for the “Streamer of the Year” category at the Esports Awards 2020 and 2021 as well. He was also a runner-up in the “Esports Personality of the Year” category at the Esports Awards 2022.

Mathur has also created Team SouL and is a co-owner of S8UL Esports. Sports Blade shows his monthly income from YouTube between $1.8K - $28K. According to Net Worth Spot, MortaL has a net worth of a whopping 17 crore INR.

1) Dynamo

Aaditya Sawant, better known as Dynamo, is one of the most popular BGMI faces around. He is arguably the best sniper you will ever witness in the game. He joined YouTube in July 2010, but his first video landed in 2015, where he would play BF3, DOTA2, and other games as such. Since then, Sawant has uploaded about 2.1K videos and received 10M subscribers in return.

Even after years of streaming, Dynamo did not fail to bring new ways to entertain his audience, ensuring that his followers accompany him to this day. That made him the Esports player with the highest net worth of an estimated 24 crore INR.