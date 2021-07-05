5 tips to improve gunfights in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Survival and elimination of opponents are the two most important factors in any Battle Royale game. and Battlegrounds Mobile India is no exception.

After months of speculation, developer Krafton Inc. has released Battlegrounds Mobile India for the common public. The title marks the return of PUBG Mobile to the Indian gaming community after almost a year of suspension.

Eliminating enemies can be tough if gamers are not aware of the changes required to improve the gunfight in Battlegrounds Mobile India. This article will guide gamers on how to improve gameplay and get better at gunfighting in Battle Royale mode in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Keep the basics right to improve gunfight

1) Basic Movements

Battlegrounds Mobile India requires gamers to move across the map tactically to stay in the safe zone. Therefore, movement plays an important part in the game as gamers are required to jump, crouch, and prone to evade the eyes of enemies and survive.

Gamers are advised to spend a few hours in Training Mode to master the various kinds of movements. They should also learn to jiggle around during close range fights to evade enemy bullets.

2) Personalized gun combination

Battlegrounds Mobile India provides gamers with two weapon slots that can be used for ARs, Snipers, SMGs, or LMGs. There is one separate slot specifically for pistols.

The preference of guns will vary from gamer to gamer. However, it is advisable to carry at least one AR along with other weapons. Controlling the recoil and switching between reloads also plays an important role when it comes to close range combat and squad ambush.

Gamers should get accustomed to various weapons by spending more time in the Training Room. Gamers should always carry a pistol as it fires rapidly and reloads quickly.

3) Sensitivity settings

Modifying the sensitivity settings changes the gameplay significantly. Professional gamers tweak their sensitivity settings to improve recoil control.

Sensitivity settings for BGMI

Gamers should change their sensitivity settings and test the gameplay in Training mode before entering BR. Playing around with different settings will help players understand what workds best for them.

4) Gyroscope settings

During close combat, gamers are required to perform long bullet sprays towards enemies. It would be unwise to think that opponents won't be moving around to dodge bullets. Gamers are therefore required to change the gyroscope settings in order to improve scope movement during the spray and make it more efficient.

Gyroscope settings for BGMI

5) Hipfire

Using scope in guns can be beneficial during mid and long range combats. However, scope can be a nuisance when it comes to close-range fights. Therefore, gamers should not use them and focus on hip-firing.

Adjusting the gyroscope and sensitivity will enhance the effectivity of hipfires, and gamers will get improved results in gunfights.

