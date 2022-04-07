6 best battle royale games to play before BGMI Lite release date announcement

The growth of Battlegrounds Mobile India has made PUBG Mobile Lite fans more impatient with BGMI Lite's release. However, Krafton isn't making any official announcements regarding BGMI Lite's launch anytime soon. Moreover, the esports tournaments of BGMI are also keeping Krafton busier.

The case of BGMI Lite and PUBG Mobile Lite is akin to the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Thus BGMI Lite players will be able to access their older accounts from the global variant, alongside synchronized updates and in-game content. However, fans can only wait for the announcement to happen.

BGMI Lite: The best alternatives before the game arrives

1) MaskGun - Online multiplayer FPS

Download: Here

Despite being a game for entry-level devices with an almost 142 MB file size, MaskGun is an engaging MP shooter. Players come across multiple in-game features that include customization of gear, PvP fights, clan contests on a global scale, a variety of unlockable achievements, etc.

However, the impressive graphic optimization for low-end devices is the highlight of MaskGun.

2) Battle Royale 3D - Warrior63

Download: Here

The battle royale mode of features in this game resembles a lot of PUBG Mobile Lite (BGMI Lite) as the setting is quite similar. Players land on an island at their desired spot, grab the dispersed guns and other supplies, and fight it out for survival until the end of 15-minute matches.

The blue zone in "Battle Royale 3D - Warrior63" is known as the poison circle.

3) Grand Battle Royale: Pixel FPS

Download: Here

Grand Battle Royale: Pixel FPS's gameplay is much like any other BR game, but the Minecraft-like blocky graphic design makes its in-game experience unique. Players can play the BR mode or go for the PvP for fast-paced games.

4) Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

Download: Here

Another game with the same concept of shooting and survival, Battle Royale: FPS Shooter, is quite a decent game for entry-level devices. The game is easy to master yet stronger on the tactical front and comes with an automatic shooting feature.

Thus Battle Royale: FPS Shooter is an excellent alternative for newbies, where they can try out an array of guns.

5) ScarFall - The Royale Combat

Download: Here

"ScarFall - The Royale Combat" is another low-end BR shooter that is relatively heavier than previous entries on this list. Players will need at least 2 GB RAM devices for a smoother experience. Although the graphics and game physics are pretty underwhelming compared to size, the game can still keep players hooked.

6) Garena Free Fire MAX

Download: Here

Garena Free Fire MAX is currently one of the most popular BR games, with over 100 million installs in the Google Play Store. Despite being the higher-end alternative for Free Fire, the MAX variant is quite brilliantly optimized for various devices.

Thus, players should consider downloading Free Fire MAX before BGMI Lite arrives.

Note: The following list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu