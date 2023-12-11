Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) guide for eliminating opponents like pro players (December 2023)

Efficiently eliminating opponents is one of the most crucial abilities to master in BGMI. You need to have a plan if you wish to defeat your rivals the way a pro player would. Regardless of the years of experience you have in this battle royale game, gaining the upper hand demands a lot of perseverance and hard work.

This article gives you three key ideas that will improve your game and increase your chances of winning.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to kill opponents like pro players in BGMI (December 2023)

1) Tactical landing and loot mastery

Professional players understand that the first few minutes of a match can set the tone for the rest of the game in BGMI. Choose your landing site carefully; while popular areas may offer better loot, they also attract more opponents. Identify strategic areas on the outside to acquire first supplies with minimal conflict.

Once on the ground, efficiently prioritize loot. Before engaging foes, gather necessary supplies such as weapons, armor, and health packs. Memorize the map to find high-quality loot zones, which will increase your chances of obtaining powerful weapons early on. A well-armed player is a powerful opponent, so make sure you're properly equipped before engaging in heated firefights.

2) Sharpen your shooting skills

Precision is essential in BGMI, and professional players recognize the value of learning how to handle multiple weapons. Practice with several gun types regularly to become acquainted with recoil patterns and bullet trajectories. The ability to seamlessly swap between weapons can be game-changing, especially in intense combat scenarios.

Use the practice area to fine-tune your aim and improve quick reaction shots. Experiment with sensitivity levels to determine what works best for your playstyle. Learn when to use different fire modes, such as single, burst, or full-auto, depending on the situation. Being versatile and comfortable with various weaponry will make you a threat on the battleground.

3) Effective team communication in BGMI

Communication is frequently the deciding factor between victory and defeat in BGMI, particularly in squad-based games. Pro players excel when using in-game voice chat or external communication systems.

Communicate clearly with your squad on adversary locations, loot discoveries, and strategic ideas. Create a collection of callouts for distinct map locations to help with communication and reaction time. Even in difficult situations, a well-coordinated team may outmaneuver and outgun opponents.

Furthermore, professional players recognize the need to revive and support teammates. Team survival should take precedence above individual glory, as a strong squad is more likely to secure the coveted chicken dinner. Create a friendly and communicative environment among your squad, and watch as your collective abilities lift your gameplay to pro levels.

Remember, becoming a pro in BGMI takes time and dedication. Continuously analyze your gameplay, learn from mistakes, and adapt your strategies.