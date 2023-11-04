Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) guide for eliminating opponents like pro players (November 2023)

One of the most important skills to learn in BGMI is the ability to eliminate your opponents efficiently. If you want to improve your skills and crush your opponents like top gamers, you must develop a strategy.

Regardless of expertise level, gaining the upper hand demands a tremendous deal of perseverance and hard effort.

This article will cover five important tips you can use to improve your playing style and increase your chances of winning.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to kill opponents like pro players in BGMI (November 2023)

1) Master your landing strategy

Landing is an important phase in BGMI since it sets the tone for the rest of the game.

To avoid initial mayhem, choose to drop in areas that are slightly off the flying route. Look for regions with good loot and little competition, allowing you to level up rapidly without getting involved in early-game battles.

Once you've decided on a drop spot, make a quick and controlled landing. While descending, use the free-look option to scan the environment and locate adversaries and potential threats. Efficient landing not only guarantees loot, but it also reduces your chances of being eliminated early in the game.

A well-equipped start gives you an upper hand in early-game engagements.

Stay vigilant and listen for nearby footsteps or gunfire once you've looted up since other players may have landed nearby.

2) Master the art of positioning

Professional BGMI gamers are skilled both in gunfights and strategic positioning. Understanding the terrain and selecting the proper location at various stages of the game is crucial to surviving and securing kills.

Focus on looting and establishing yourself toward the center of the safe zone in the early game. This ensures you have a shorter distance to travel when the play zone shrinks, lowering your chances of getting trapped in the fatal blue zone, or worse, in edge-zone engagements.

Pay attention to the movement of the play zone as the game advances, and position yourself effectively. Make use of natural cover such as rocks, trees, and buildings. Running in open fields makes you a prime target for opponents.

Instead, go from cover to cover while remaining aware of your surroundings and anticipating your opponent's actions.

Positioning becomes considerably more important in the final circles. When possible, choose lofty locations to provide a better vantage point for spotting adversaries.

Take note of the terrain and make the most of it. If you think the last circle will terminate in an open location, save utility items like smoke grenades for critical moments when you need to maneuver without being seen.

Additionally, use vehicles for movement right until the last zone. When caught in the open, blast them, deploy smokes around them, and use them as cover.

3) Sharpen your gunplay and decision-making

To improve your gunplay, experiment with various weapons to find the ones that suit your playstyle. Master the recoil control patterns for popular firearms such as the M416, Beryl M762, and AKM.

Practice rapid and accurate shooting as well because winning battles frequently comes down to who lands the first exact shot.

Decision-making is also critical in BGMI. Before engaging, assess the circumstances ahead of time. Consider your health, available cover, and the enemy's location. When the odds are stacked against you, it is generally better to detach and reposition than to take unnecessary fights.

Disrupt opponent positions and generate opportunities for yourself by using grenades and other throwables. Smoke grenades are very useful for providing cover during revives or repositioning in high-stress circumstances.

In conclusion, becoming a pro player in BGMI requires a combination of strategic thinking, precise gunplay, and effective decision-making.