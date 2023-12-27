Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) guide for squad matches in Erangel (December 2023)

Erangel, a classic map, is an important arena for squad matches in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Gaining an advantage over your opponent and winning on this well-known map requires dedication, perseverance, and consistency. Regardless of your skill level, some methods can help you win those exciting chicken dinners and succeed in Erangel.

This article explains three critical tactics for increasing your squad's effectiveness on BGMI's changing battlefield.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips and tricks to win squad matches in Erangel in BGMI (December 2023)

1) Strategic landing and loot route

Choose a smart landing place that balances loot quality and safety to increase your squad's chances of victory in Erangel in BGMI. Popular places such as Pochinki, School, and Rozhok provide good loot but also attract early-game battles.

Consider landing in less populated places such as Novorepnoye, Severny, or Georgopol crates for a more careful approach. Once you've arrived, communicate with your squad to efficiently manage loot distribution, ensuring everyone obtains important gear like guns, armor, and healing items.

Plan your route after looting based on the initial safe zone and following play zones. Use vehicles intelligently for quick rotations and prioritize cover areas with suitable terrain.

Maintaining awareness of the diminishing play zone and positioning your squad near its center enhances the likelihood of encountering fewer enemies from behind and lowers the risk of being captured in the closing blue zone. Utilize elevation and natural cover for strategic placement during firefights.

2) Effective communication and coordination

Clear and precise communication is essential for squad match success in BGMI. To communicate information concerning opponent sightings, loot finds, and tactical decisions, use voice chat or quick chat instructions.

Assign positions to your squad to improve coordination—for example, have a designated shot-caller, scout, support player, and flanker. This guarantees that each member of the team contributes to the overall strategy and reduces confusion during intensive engagements.

Create a communication pattern for important updates like opponent location, ammo status, and healing item availability. Map markers should be used to identify locations of interest, opponent positions, and proposed movement paths.

Maintain your composure and avoid superfluous conversations at key times to focus on the task at hand. Consistent communication with your squadmates promotes a more cohesive and productive team culture.

3) Adaptability and decision-making in BGMI

The capacity to adjust to changing situations is critical for squad performance in Erangel. Keep track of the game's progress, including the number of remaining squads, players, and the direction of the play zone. Adapt your tactics to the situation, whether it's choosing between aggressive and passive play, changing your movement pace, or deciding when to engage or avoid conflicts.

During engagements in BGMI, make intelligent judgments based on topography, available cover, and your squad's strengths. Prioritize high-ground positions, utilize smoke grenades for revives and repositioning, and listen for aural cues to predict opponent movement.

Keep a watch on the kill feed for updates on lingering threats and potential openings to third-party weakened teams. Flexibility and rapid decision-making will distinguish your squad in Erangel's dynamic and unpredictable battlegrounds.

In summary, mastering squad matches in Erangel requires a combination of strategic planning, effective communication, and adaptability.