Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) trends on Twitter as game officially releases on Google Play Store

The big news in the gaming community is that Battlegrounds Mobile India has been officially released. The developers dropped the official version of the game on the Google Play Store early in the morning. Since then, gamers have been keeping themselves busy venturing into the official version of the game.

Players can download the official version from the Google Play Store. Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile fans who have entered the Early Access version will need to update their applications to play the game.

1. Restart your phone and check for the update

2. Clear play store data/cache and check for the update#BGMI#BattleGroundsMobileIndia https://t.co/7zuOn5YnLd pic.twitter.com/sObFAWt0qD — BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (@PUBG_Mobile_IN) July 2, 2021

The official launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India has taken social media by storm. Various gamers and PUBG Mobile enthusiasts took to Twitter to express their feelings regarding the title.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Twitter explodes as gamers start BGMI trend

Fans have been waiting for this day for a long time. The ban imposed upon PUBG Mobile last year has been harsh, and ever since BGMI was announced, gamers have been patiently waiting for the popular Battle Royale game to mark its return.

With Krafton Inc. finally releasing the official version for Android users, Twitter has been flooded with tweets from enthusiastic gamers.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is finally officially available on the Google Play Store.#battlegroundsmobileindia #BGMI — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) July 2, 2021

🇮🇳 Battlegrounds Mobile India officially launches on the Andriod. After the initial early access, the game has been made available to all on the Google Play Store.



For the early access users, the application has received a 137 MB size update to access the full version. #BGMI pic.twitter.com/aqPfxZbLxI — GemWire (@GemWire) July 2, 2021

Most gamers have tweeted about the update size and have been informing fellow gamers regarding the update that has been rolled out.

Finally it's available on playstore.. and with 137MB update, if you've already installed before.#battlegroundsmobileindia pic.twitter.com/fi2Zk9NZKJ — deepak (@dipkyt) July 2, 2021

It is evident from the tweets that players are elated to get hold of the official version of the game.

Before releasing Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton Inc. revealed that the game had been exclusively developed for the Indian gaming community. Gamers anticipated that there would be specific changes that would feature Indian aspects.

The Early Access revealed that there hadn't been any changes to the map. Several gamers were disappointed with this as they wanted to see some Indian elements added to the popular BR title.

My first and probably last match of #PUBG, now rebranded with a tricolour logo as #battlegroundsmobileindia. I'll be prioritizing my sanity this time around 🙏🏽



Sad for those who thought it would have Indian gameplay. Seems #Krafton played nationalism card better than the govt. pic.twitter.com/scIMof7tfo — Subhayan Chakraborty শুভায়ন চক্রবর্তী (@Subhayan_ism) July 2, 2021

Indians are well known for their wit and humor, and with the developers assuring iOS users that the game will be available soon, fans took to social media to poke fun at this unlucky bunch.

#BGMI launched officially today but it’s not available for iOS users🥲. Le iOS users be like:- #battlegroundsmobileindia pic.twitter.com/wEAuU8OFlN — Siddhesh Gite (@GiteSiddhesh) July 2, 2021

#BGMI officially launched today but it's not available for iOS users



Le iOS users :-#battlegroundsmobileindia pic.twitter.com/uVfVgwHc71 — Tweets 🕊 (@gvtweets_) July 2, 2021

#BGMI officially launched only on Playstore. It is not available on Appstore.

Le iOS users: #battlegroundsmobileindia pic.twitter.com/vvgNkDt5HQ — GURPANTH SANDHU (@Gurpanthinsan) July 2, 2021

#battlegroundsmobileindia is officially Launched today and Available only on Playstore.



Apple users to developers : pic.twitter.com/cHRM8zobjG — SunnyDhnkhr717 (@SDhnkhr717) July 2, 2021

EEvery hour, more and more tweets are being added by gamers across the country. PUBG Mobile fans are having a grand time celebrating the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Gamers can visit social media sites to take a look at many more hilarious tweets.

iOS users are expected to have a tough time coping up with the absence of the game. But it is advisable to wait patiently for some time as the developers work ardently to bring the game to the Apple App Store.

Edited by Ravi Iyer