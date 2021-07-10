Battlegrounds Mobile India next RP season start date, new Royale Pass names, and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India Royale Pass Season 19 will be over soon. Krafton Inc. has revealed a new ranking system that will come into effect once the ongoing season ends in July.

The Royale Pass and ranking system are extremely popular as they reward gamers with rare in-game items and cosmetics. In turn, they love to get hold of these coveted items and flaunt their collections.

Before the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India, it was anticipated that the game would start with Royale Pass Season 1. However, the devs revealed that the game would start with RP Season 19, similar to PUBG Mobile's system.

PUBG Mobile will undergo changes because of the upcoming v1.5 APK update. Recent revelation shows that there will be considerable changes in BGMI as well.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Krafton unveils new RP system

The most considerable change that will be coming in BGMI is the naming system of the Royale Pass.

The RP for Battlegrounds Mobile India currently goes by the name S19, and it was expected that upcoming seasons would be named S20, S21, and so on. However, it has been revealed that the name will be changed, and the abbreviations will be M1, M2, etc.

Krafton also revealed that every season of Battlegrounds Mobile India would run for a month from the next update. The change regarding the abbreviation is not the only major one gamers will come across in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The developers have revealed that the cycle system will be applied in the game, and three seasons will be combined to complete one complete cycle. After the end of one cycle, the next one will begin with immediate effect.

Changes in the RP system of Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Gamers can claim specific rewards by ranking up and reaching a particular tier within a cycle. The release date of the new Royale Pass and ranking system for Battlegrounds Mobile India has been revised as well.

Initially, gamers were notified that S19 of the game would be over on July 17th. However, a recent patch introduced in-game changed the date to July 14th.

Schedule of the upcoming Royale Pass and ranking system in BGMI (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Gamers should take note that S19 will be over on July 14th at 05:29:59 AM. The updated RP system will be released on the same date at 07:30:00 AM.

