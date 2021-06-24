Battlegrounds Mobile India's (BGMI) response on data security: All you need to know

Krafton Inc. recently released an official statement regarding the data security issues of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The government of India banned PUBG Mobile and several other applications in September 2020 for security reasons. Officials stated that there was a significant data breach that put the internal security of the nation in jeopardy.

After almost a year of being absent from the Indian market, PUBG Mobile has made a comeback with Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, the process was not smooth as the game faced several obstacles before its release.

This article will dive into the latest issues in the process and unpack Krafton's response to BGMI's data security.

Krafton assures complete data protection for Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton Inc. officially announced the prospective launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India on May 6th, 2021. A few weeks later, players were informed that the pre-registration drive had begun.

But the transition was anything but smooth. Several top tier officials, including Members of Parliament, addressed numerous letters to the Government of India to impose a ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Requested @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji to not allow Chinese deception #BattlegroundsMobileIndia. It is a big threat to security of India & privacy of our citizens and a way to circumvent & disregard our laws.@AmitShah #IndiaBanBattlegrounds #NationFirst #AatmaNirbharBharat @ANI pic.twitter.com/H8nzUJ4aRk — Ninong Ering 🇮🇳 (@ninong_erring) May 22, 2021

Krafton dealt with these minor hiccups and released the Early Access of the game for several PUBG Mobile influencers on June 17th. Early Access was open to the general public the next day, and players demonstrated their immense support for the BR franchise. It was reported that BGMI completed more than five million downloads in a day.

But recently, some gamers reported an exchange of data between their devices and servers located in China. The news started gaining steam and immediately made headlines. Critics called for a permanent ban on developers to protect the data of citizens.

Krafton Inc. addressed the issue and released an official statement clarifying the prevailing confusion.

The developers claimed that Battlegrounds Mobile India had been made in strict compliance with Indian rules on security and data collection. It was also revealed that the developers had implemented strict data collection measures to offer a distinct experience for gamers.

The developers also clarified that third-party organizations collect the data. The publisher assured gamers that no significant data had been transferred. They also clarified that these third party organizations provide unique features to Battlegrounds Mobile India, and minor data transfers are done only after receiving the user's consent. Therefore, the privacy policy of gamers has not been violated.

Krafton has released its official statement regarding server issues



You can visit the link : https://t.co/O1uzDnPAZP



If you are curious 😁#battlegroundsmobileindia #pubgmobileindia #bgmiban pic.twitter.com/AxMiQkFEwu — Aishwary Rajput (@AishwaryRajput9) June 22, 2021

The developers reiterated that data transfers would be closely monitored. Gamers have also been assured that the developers will protect user data at all costs. Readers can find the official statement on BGMI's website and social media pages

Krafton Inc. has managed to overcome the recent allegations. However, the developers must work diligently to ensure a smooth rollout of the game. The stakes are high, considering the amount of expectation riding on this title. With any slipup, the Indian government will not hesitate before imposing another ban.

Hello! If you are active on Instagram please follow us too :) @sportskeedaesports

Edited by Srijan Sen