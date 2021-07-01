Battlegrounds Mobile India vs PUBG New State: Which game is better for 2 GB RAM Android devices?

Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG New state are two of the most famous battle royale titles waiting for their official release. Both BGMI and PUBG New State have released their Early Access and Alpha Test versions.

While BGMI is the Indian variant of PUBG Mobile, PUBG New State is an advanced and graphics-rich variant of the original version which incorporates futuristic gameplay.

This article compares these two titles to see which one will be a better performer on 2 GB RAM Android devices.

Comparing Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG New State

PUBG New State

Minimum system requirements

Operating System: Android 6.0.1 or above.

RAM - 3 GB (Recommended 4 GB).

Processor: Snapdragon 600 equivalent or above.

Download size: 1.05 GB (varies on device)

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Minimum system requirements

Operating System: Android 5.1.1 or above.

RAM - 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB).

Processor: Snapdragon 600 equivalent or above.

Download size: 721 MB (varies on device)

Gameplay mechanisms

The gameplay mechanism of PUBG New State and Battlegrounds Mobile India differs in several aspects. Though the game's core theme features battle royale, the in-game dynamics are a lot different.

Electric cars in PUBG New State (Image via Krafton)

PUBG New State is set in a futuristic world of 2051, where players can utilize various advanced mechanisms like electric cars, trams, search drones, deployable shields, etc. These utilities enhance the player's gameplay experience and are different from the typical PUBG Mobile battle royale. In contrast, BGMI is much simpler and lacks such dynamic in-game features.

Graphics

Battlegrounds Mobile India is a replica of PUBG Mobile with a few minor changes in the gameplay settings. Hence, the graphics and textures of BGMI are also the same as that of PUBG Mobile.

The gameplay of PUBG New State (Image via Krafton)

PUBG New State is renowned for its rich graphic quality. The game is highly resource-intensive and requires sturdy hardware to render good-quality graphics. The game can run at Ultra graphics settings and generates up to 90 FPS frame rates on high-end devices.

Verdict: Which is better?

BGMI is compatible with 2 GB RAM devices. However, PUBG New State requires at least 3 GB of RAM to be installed on an Android device.

While it is noteworthy that Battlegrounds Mobile India may run on a 2 GB RAM device, the performance quality is poor and players may face frequent lag and stutter issues during gameplay.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen