Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge registration process, dates, and link for BGMI players

The developers of BGMI, Krafton Inc., announced the roadmap of BGMI esports in 2022. Based on the announcement video, it is known that there are four official tournaments scheduled for the calendar year. However, the Battlegrounds Mobile India Challenge (BMOC) 2022 will kick things off this season.

Until further notice, the tournament begins in April. As a result, the registrations for BMOC have already started. The registration for the tournament began on March 14 and will continue till March 27. With the tournament exclusively organized for upcoming talent, Krafton expects a massive response from the underdogs.

How can BGMI players register for the upcoming BMOC 2022?

According to Krafton, every team registering for the tournament must have a six-man lineup. While four players will participate in the matches, the other two teammates will be waiting as substitutes. Furthermore, all players must have an in-game ID Level of 25 or more and have reached at least the Platinum V tier while registering for the tournament.

Once the requirements are met, players can follow the steps below to register for BMOC 2022.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India or click here to open the registration page. You can also tap on the registration tab present in the game.

Step 2: Provide an authentic email and then put in the OTP received in the given email. Click on Verify to begin the registration process.

Step 3: On the next page, provide the required details -

First Name Last Name Date of Birth Mobile Number BGMI ID In-game Name Gender ID Proof Number Scan and upload a Government of India approved ID proof (containing the given ID Proof Number). Also, upload a front-facing Profile Picture.

Step 4: Click on Proceed.

Step 5: Check and tick all the boxes as an agreement to the Terms and Conditions of BMOC.

Step 6: Choose a category from Find Team, Create Team, or Join Team to get enlisted in a team (only Team Captains are urged to create teams for the tournament).

Step 7: Share the invitation code with squadmates (for an IGL) or join a team using the shared invitation code (for other players on the roster).

