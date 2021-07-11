Best Battlegrounds Mobile India sensitivity and controls used by professional players (Scout, Snax, and more)

Proper sensitivity and control are significant factors that determine the result of any game, and Battlegrounds Mobile India is no exception. The game revolves around strategic survival and precise combat. Therefore, it is important to have perfect sensitivity and control to eliminate enemies and be the last man/team standing.

Several Battlegrounds Mobile India gamers have reported missing out on the opportunity to grab a Chicken Dinner due to uncalibrated sensitivity and control settings.

This article will reveal the sensitivity and controls used by pro players. Gamers can change their settings accordingly to fair better in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Scout and Snax have the best settings for the Battle Royale mode

Scout and Snax are two of the most renowned professional Battlegrounds Mobile India gamers at the moment. These players started early with PUBG Mobile and have climbed the stairs of success with hard work, passion, and dedication.

Scout and Snax have garnered a dedicated fanbase over the past few years, and their content streams have millions of viewers. Gamers look up to these gamers for inspiration. Young aspirants who have recently started their journey in the industry aspire to become as good as these professional gamers.

When it comes to sensitivity, gamers can trust the settings used by Scout. The gamer was the first of the few to master the gyroscope settings and promotes that Battlegrounds Mobile India gamers should use it as it is effective and fetches better results when completely mastered.

The sensitivity settings used by Scout are:

Camera Sensitivity

Camera (free look): 155%

1st Person Camera: 150%

3rd Person No Scope: 80%

1st Person No Scope: 89%

Red dot, Holo, Aim Assist: 50%

2x Scope: 30%

3x Scope, Win94: 22%

4x Scope, VSS: 18%

6x Scope: 8%

8x Scope: 10%

ADS Sensitivity

3rd Person No Scope: 80%

1st Person No Scope: 88%

Red dot, Holo, Aim Assist: 50%

2x Scope: 30%

3x Scope, Win94: 21%

4x Scope, VSS: 10%

6x Scope: 25%

8x Scope: 40%

Gyroscope Sensitivity

3rd Person No Scope: 300%

1st Person No Scope: 300%

Red dot, Holo, Aim Assist: 350%

2x Scope: 350%

3x Scope, Win94: 250%

4x Scope, VSS: 175%

6x Scope: 60%

8x Scope: 60%

Scout's sensitivity settings for Battlegrounds Mobile India

Apart from changing these settings manually, gamers can also type in the sensitivity code used by Scout to change the sensitivity in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Sensitivity code: 6974-6425-0721-1606-924

Controls play a vital part in determining the results in Battlegrounds Mobile India. The perfect placement of the various utility buttons affects the gameplay, and gamers should give equal importance to this factor as well.

Gamers can use the control layout that Snax uses for Battlegrounds Mobile India. The code to get hold of Snax's control settings is 6974-6292-0638-3659-575.

BGMI layout of Snax

Just changing the settings won't fetch fair results without enough practice. Gamers will have to get themselves accustomed to these settings in the game for better results.

Therefore, gamers should enter Training mode to try out the new settings before entering any ranked match.

