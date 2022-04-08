Best BGMI sensitivity (Gyro) settings for no recoil and accurate sprays in April 2022

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the most played battle royale titles in the country since its release last year. Krafton's exclusive Indian version of PUBG Mobile has attracted a lot of gamers.

However, with the passing of time, the game is evolving as well. New strategies, new playstyles, and new game mechanics are making this game more exciting for the players. For any new player, it is quite tough to get accustomed to the game mechanics. Sometimes, it is a matter of concern for older players who are playing BGMI after a long interval.

To perform well in the game, the first thing a player needs is proper sensitivity settings while using the gyroscope. While using gyroscope completely depends on the individual player, it can offer an extra advantage if the player utilizes it properly.

The best Gyro sensitivity settings to follow for better BGMI gameplay:

Having customized sensitivity settings is one of the most important aspects of BGMI as a player's performance is completely dependent on it. However, it can be different for every individual depending on their own playstyle. This article will help players get an idea about the sensitivity settings for no recoil and accurate sprays.

Here are the sensitivity settings that can be followed:

Camera Sensitivity (free look):

3rd Person Camera (Character, Vehicle): 126%

126% Camera (Parachuting): 100%

100% 1st Person Camera (Character): 70%

Camera Sensitivity:

3rd Person No Scope: 120%

120% 1st Person No Scope: 90%

90% Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 50%

50% 2x Scope: 30%

30% 3x Scope, Win94: 22%

22% 4x Scope, VSS: 14%

14% 6x Scope: 12%

12% 8x Scope: 10%

ADS Sensitivity:

3rd Person No Scope: 119%

119% 1st Person No Scope: 88%

88% Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 50%

50% 2x Scope: 30%

30% 3x Scope, Win94: 22%

22% 4x Scope, VSS: 20%

20% 6x Scope: 12%

12% 8x Scope: 8%

Gyroscope Sensitivity:

3rd Person No Scope: 400%

400% 1st Person No Scope: 400%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 315%

2x Scope: 300%

300% 3x Scope, Win94: 265%

265% 4x Scope, VSS: 275%

275% 6x Scope: 130%

130% 8x Scope: 130%

ADS Gyroscope Sensitivity:

3rd Person No Scope: 400%

400% 1st Person No Scope: 400%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 315%

2x Scope: 300%

300% 3x Scope, Win94: 265%

265% 4x Scope, VSS: 275%

275% 6x Scope: 130%

130% 8x Scope: 130%

Players can follow these sensitivity settings to perform better in-game. However, they can make some minimal changes to it depending on their playstyle, mobile device, and personal preference.

Edited by Mayank Shete