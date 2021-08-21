Best BGMI sensitivity, gyroscope settings, and layout for beginners

To give the best in the game, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players need to find perfect control layouts and sensitivity settings while using the gyroscope.

Since its release in June, BGMI has gained immense popularity among Battle Royale lovers in India. However, it is sometimes difficult for a beginner to find suitable control layouts and sensitivity settings that eventually impact their gameplay and match-results.

In this article, novice players will find the best BGMI control layout and sensitivity settings to follow for better gameplay and in-game performance.

Best BGMI sensitivity settings for the gyroscope users

A perfect control layout and sensitivity setting is the utmost thing for better BGMI gameplay. However, it also completely depends on the player's playstyle.

A player needs to set their sensitivity settings as per their comfortability and device specifications. However, here is a common guide for all BGMI players.

BGMI players can use this control layout:

Players can adjust the button size and transparency as per their requirement.

Here are the sensitivity settings that can be followed

Camera Sensitivity (free look):

3rd Person Camera (Character, Vehicle): 125%

125% Camera (Parachuting): 90%

90% 1st Person Camera (Character): 65%

Camera Sensitivity:

3rd Person No Scope: 115%

115% 1st Person No Scope: 85%

85% Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 45%

45% 2x Scope: 25%

25% 3x Scope, Win94: 20%

20% 4x Scope, VSS: 12%

12% 6x Scope: 10%

10% 8x Scope: 8%

Gyroscope Sensitivity:

3rd Person No Scope: 390%

390% 1st Person No Scope: 390%

390% Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 310%

2x Scope: 295%

3x Scope, Win94: 260%

4x Scope, VSS: 270%

6x Scope: 125%

8x Scope: 125%

These are the best sensitivity settings to follow as a beginner in BGMI. However, players are advised to make some minimal changes to it according to their mobile device and comfort zone.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

