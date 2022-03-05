Best BGMI sensitivity for lesser recoil and faster movements (March 2022)

Both BGMI and its global variant PUBG Mobile are known for their realistic gameplay and impressive game physics despite being mobile games. In addition to that, One can get an immersive Battle Royale experience on their phones by activating higher-end graphic settings.

However, the brilliant in-game mechanics also make it challenging to control weapons due to recoil, a sudden backward motion after firing each bullet. An array of guns in BGMI have a different recoil pattern which further complicates mastering the game.

However, with optimum sensitivity, gamers can find a way to ease down the difficulty of controlling the recoil patterns. They can also get better at moving by tweaking the sensitivity settings. Readers can discover more about the same in the following section.

BGMI: Adjusting the sensitivity to the optimum settings for less recoil and faster movements (March 2022)

There are four types of sensitivity settings in BGMI, which are given as follows:

1) Camera Sensitivity

Camera Sensitivity (Image via Krafton)

This sensitivity comes into action when players are swiping on the screen without firing. Hence, it helps adjust aim or movement with ease, whether players are using any scope attachment or are controlling the character's movement.

3rd Person (TPP) No scope: 136-145

1st Person (FPP) No scope: 101-110

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 66-75

2x Scope: 46-55

3x Scope: 26-35

4x Scope: 21-30

6x Scope: 16-25

8x Scope: 6-15

2) ADS Sensitivity

ADS Sensitivity (Image via Krafton)

The sensitivity settings for ADS (aim down sight) control the barrel movement while firing with or without using a scope. Hence, if users want to control the recoil patterns of different weapons, they can use the settings given below:

3rd Person No scope: 161-170

1st Person No scope: 121-130

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 81-90

2x Scope: 56-65

3x Scope: 41-50

4x Scope: 21-30

6x Scope: 16-25

8x Scope: 6-15

3) Camera Sensitivity (free look)

Camera Sensitivity (free look) {Image via Krafton}

Free look sensitivity is not helpful if players are looking to control recoil or movement. Therefore, adjusting the sensitivity of the free look movement depends upon the gamer's personal preference.

3rd Person Camera (Character, Vehicle): 201-210

Camera: 166-175

1st Person Camera (Character): 201-110

4) Gyroscope

Gyroscope settings (Image via Krafton)

BGMI allows gamers to use the gyroscope, which offers movement without swiping or sliding. It is pretty tricky to master, but once players have understood the controls, they can use the same control movement and recoil.

However, like the previous settings on this list, the gyroscope ones also have different sensitivity adjustments that ease the difficulty of using the same.

3rd Person No Scope: 311-320

1st Person No Scope: 311-320

Red Dot, Holographic: 236-245

2x Scope: 216-225

3x Scope: 126-135

4x Scope: 91-100

6x Scope: 46-55

8x Scope: 26-35

Note: The article reflects the writer's views. Players should practice with the settings given above, as they are not meant for immediate effect.

Which mobile games do you play the most? Tell us by participating in a short survey here!

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha