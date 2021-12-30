Best BGMI sensitivity settings and layout for beginners (December 2021)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is currently one of the most played battle royale titles in the country. Krafton's exclusive Indian version of PUBG Mobile has gained immense popularity since its release last July.

Realistic gameplay, graphics, competitive scenarios, rewards, gifts, and other in-game events have attracted lots of players to the game since its release.

Sensitivity settings and control layouts have a key role in players' performance in BGMI. However, new players often struggle to find suitable control layouts and sensitivity settings and it eventually affects their gameplay. In this article, players will get a common guide regarding BGMI sensitivity settings and layout.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

The best control layout and sensitivity settings to follow for better BGMI gameplay

To perform better in-game, BGMI players need to find perfect control layouts and sensitivity settings for themselves. However, these settings are completely dependent on every individual player and their playstyle. Players need to use the settings according to what they are most comfortable with.

However, this is a common guide for all the beginner players of BGMI. Players can choose this control layout and sensitivity settings with some minimal changes for better adjustment.

BGMI players can use this control layout:

Suggested Control Layout (Screengrab from BGMI)

Players can also adjust the button size and transparency as per their requirements.

Here are the sensitivity settings that can be followed:

3rd Person Camera (Character, Vehicle): 126%

Camera (Parachuting): 100%

1st Person Camera (Character): 70%

3rd Person No Scope: 120%

1st Person No Scope: 90%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 50%

2x Scope: 30%

3x Scope, Win94: 22%

4x Scope, VSS: 14%

6x Scope: 12%

8x Scope: 10%

ADS Sensitivity

3rd Person No Scope: 119%

1st Person No Scope: 88%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 50%

2x Scope: 30%

3x Scope, Win94: 22%

4x Scope, VSS: 20%

6x Scope: 12%

8x Scope: 8%

This is a basic guideline for players to perform better in-game. However, some minimal changes may be required depending on their playstyle and mobile devices.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider