Best bolt action rifle sensitivity settings for BGMI and PUBG Mobile

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is currently one of the most popular battle royale titles in the country. Players can enjoy the game on any of their smartphones.

BGMI (and PUBG Mobile) has a wide range of weapons, with bolt action rifles generally being used for combat in medium to long-range situations. Players can take down their enemies in one or two shots by using these guns.

Here are some of the guns which belong to the bolt action category in BGMI and PUBG Mobile:

AWM

M24

Kar-98

Mosin Nagant

Win-94

To make the best use of these guns, BGMI players need perfect sensitivity settings. Players usually struggle to find suitable settings, and settling for incorrect options severely affects their gameplay experience.

Best sensitivity settings for players who prefer bolt action sniper rifles in BGMI and PUBG Mobile

Sensitivity settings are one of the most important parts of BGMI, with a player's performance completely dependent on them. However, sensitivity settings should be specifically tailored for players based on the natural play style they lean towards.

Here are the sensitivity settings that players can follow and can also adjust that as per their comfort zone:

Camera sensitivity:

3rd Person No Scope: 120%

1st Person No Scope: 90%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 50%

2x Scope: 30%

3x Scope, Win94: 22%

4x Scope, VSS: 14%

6x Scope: 12%

8x Scope: 10%

ADS sensitivity:

3rd Person No Scope: 119%

1st Person No Scope: 88%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 50%

2x Scope: 30%

3x Scope, Win94: 22%

4x Scope, VSS: 20%

6x Scope: 12%

8x Scope: 8%

Gyroscope sensitivity:

3rd Person No Scope: 300%

1st Person No Scope: 300%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 250%

2x Scope: 250%

3x Scope, Win94: 250%

4x Scope, VSS: 250%

6x Scope: 100%

8x Scope: 100%

ADS gyroscope sensitivity:

3rd Person No Scope: 300%

1st Person No Scope: 300%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 250%

2x Scope: 250%

3x Scope, Win94: 250%

4x Scope, VSS: 250%

6x Scope: 100%

8x Scope: 100%

Fine adjustments may be required for some players depending on their playstyle and device. However, after changes are made based on these settings, players will be able to use bolt action rifles to the best of their abilities.

