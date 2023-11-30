Best clan names for BGMI (2023)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a popular India-exclusive battle royale title that has established a strong fanbase in the country. One thing this game lets you do is invite friends and create a clan. While forming one, deciding on its in-game name (IGN) is the very first step, and players should make sure they use a stylish and catchy moniker that represents the group.
Players add different symbols and fonts to their clan's name to achieve uniqueness but often end up making it look bad. Fortunately, this article lists the best stylish and catchy usernames for your clan in BGMI that include special characters.
Lastly, it's worth noting that since Krafton is bound to restrict a single username from being used more than once, you might not always get to name your clan what you want.
Best stylish and cool clan names for BGMI in 2023
Here is a list of the best names for clans in BGMI:
- MAGICDANCERs
- Xclusives
- Xparks
- Freedynamics
- Linkin Park
- OrientalStars
- Naats
- SKullhydra
- Lucifers
- The Black Order
- GAMINGGROOTS
- Chitauri army
- Corvus Glaive
- Proxima Midnight
- Ebony Maw
- Supergiant
- Black Dwarf
- Ultron Sentries
- Berserker Army
- Draugrs
- Hela's Undead Army
- Asgardians
- Einherjar
- Spartan army
- The Unsullied
- Astapor
- Dorne
- Second Sons
- Lannister Army
- Knights Of The Vale
- Army Of The North
- Iron Fleet
- Golden Company
- Dothraki
- The Achaemenids
- Spartans
- Mauryan Army
- Romans
- The Mongols
- EASTINDIANS
- Soviet Ground Forces
- Gungan Grand Army
- Droids
- Imperial
- Sith Eternal
- The AVENGERS
- Rohirrim
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Grindstones
- Fantasians
- Swifts
- Bonjour!
- Doom Patrol
- Arctic Monkeys
- One Direction
- The Chainsmokers
- Guns N' Roses
- The Beatles
- Metallica
- The Rolling Stones
- Eagles
- The Police
- Radioheads
- The Beach Boys
- Aerosmith
- The Kinks
- Pearl Jams
- The Temptations
- Beastie Boys
- Ramones
- The Smashing Pumpkins
- The Clash
- The Shirelles
- The Who
- Nirvana
- Gotham Knights
- The Animals
- The Archers
- Rock N Roll
- Maroon 5
- BTS army
- Doremon Lovers
- Squid Gamers
- Survivors
- Blade Runners
- Imagine Dragons
- The Weekend army
- Elvish Army
- Elvish Bhai!
- Moye Moye
- Arcade Fire
- Pirates of the Caribbean
- Utopia
- Fugitive
- S Rangers
- Polish Grom
- Shayetet 13
- S Green Berets
- The Delta Force
- SSG Force
- Spetsnaz
- Marcos
- Navy Seals
- SAS
- Joint Force Task
- The Gauls
- The Huns
- Carthage
- Mongols
- Ottoman Army
These are some of the best clan names in BGMI. If it turns out that the moniker you chose is already in use, you can alter its wording or add a few numbers to it. Additionally, you can design any of these names further with fonts and symbols as per your taste. For this, websites like Nickfinder.com and LingoJam.com come in handy.
