Best clan names for BGMI (2023)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a popular India-exclusive battle royale title that has established a strong fanbase in the country. One thing this game lets you do is invite friends and create a clan. While forming one, deciding on its in-game name (IGN) is the very first step, and players should make sure they use a stylish and catchy moniker that represents the group.

Players add different symbols and fonts to their clan's name to achieve uniqueness but often end up making it look bad. Fortunately, this article lists the best stylish and catchy usernames for your clan in BGMI that include special characters.

Lastly, it's worth noting that since Krafton is bound to restrict a single username from being used more than once, you might not always get to name your clan what you want.

Best stylish and cool clan names for BGMI in 2023

Here is a list of the best names for clans in BGMI:

MAGICDANCERs

Xclusives

Xparks

Freedynamics

Linkin Park

OrientalStars

Naats

SKullhydra

Lucifers

The Black Order

GAMINGGROOTS

Chitauri army

Corvus Glaive

Proxima Midnight

Ebony Maw

Supergiant

Black Dwarf

Ultron Sentries

Berserker Army

Draugrs

Hela's Undead Army

Asgardians

Einherjar

Spartan army

The Unsullied

Astapor

Dorne

Second Sons

Lannister Army

Knights Of The Vale

Army Of The North

Iron Fleet

Golden Company

Dothraki

The Achaemenids

Spartans

Mauryan Army

Romans

The Mongols

EASTINDIANS

Soviet Ground Forces

Gungan Grand Army

Droids

Imperial

Sith Eternal

The AVENGERS

Rohirrim

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Grindstones

Fantasians

Swifts

Bonjour!

Doom Patrol

Arctic Monkeys

One Direction

The Chainsmokers

Guns N' Roses

The Beatles

Metallica

The Rolling Stones

Eagles

The Police

Radioheads

The Beach Boys

Aerosmith

The Kinks

Pearl Jams

The Temptations

Beastie Boys

Ramones

The Smashing Pumpkins

The Clash

The Shirelles

The Who

Nirvana

Gotham Knights

The Animals

The Archers

Rock N Roll

Maroon 5

BTS army

Doremon Lovers

Squid Gamers

Survivors

Blade Runners

Imagine Dragons

The Weekend army

Elvish Army

Elvish Bhai!

Moye Moye

The Animals

Arcade Fire

Pirates of the Caribbean

Utopia

Fugitive

S Rangers

Polish Grom

Shayetet 13

S Green Berets

The Delta Force

SSG Force

Spetsnaz

Marcos

Navy Seals

SAS

Joint Force Task

The Gauls

The Huns

Carthage

Mongols

Ottoman Army

These are some of the best clan names in BGMI. If it turns out that the moniker you chose is already in use, you can alter its wording or add a few numbers to it. Additionally, you can design any of these names further with fonts and symbols as per your taste. For this, websites like Nickfinder.com and LingoJam.com come in handy.

