5 best features in BGMI 2.8 update

Krafton, the developer of BGMI, has released a 2.8 update that will bring countless fresh additions to the game. In a recent podcast that featured numerous Indian esports athletes and streamers, these new facets were extensively discussed. The lineup included ‘Lolzz’ aka Yash Thakker, ‘Mamba’ aka Salman Ahmed, ‘Ghatak’ aka Abhijeet Harishchandra, and ‘Snax’ aka Raj Varma, with ‘Classified YouTuber’ Nitin as the host.

Android and iOS users can download the new update respectively via the Google PlayStore and Apple Store. This article will shed light on some of the best features in the BGMI 2.8 update.

Mythic Forge, Zombies, and more of the best features in BGMI 2.8 update

1) Mythic Forge

Mythic Forge event (Image via Krafton)

Along with the 2.8 update, Krafton has re-introduced the Mythic Forge event that offers Glacier-themed outfits, pan, Invader mask, Invader set, and various upgradable skins of helmet and guns upon winning a spin. For the first week of the event, you can make a spin just for five UCs, but the cost will be increased to 20 in the subsequent stages of the event. Additionally, you can spend 200 UCs to make 10 spins at once.

The event also offers Material packs to win a Mythic Emblem crate that can be purchased by spending 14 UC, which can yield various exclusive in-game items.

2) UC Dhamaka Event

UC Dhamaka is a forthcoming event under the BGMI 2.8 update that will offer Free UCs. Moreover, as per the recently released podcast on the official YouTube channel of BGMI India, host Nitin stated that the event is likely to offer 2x UCs.

Although there’s no more information regarding this event, the company has advised players to stay tuned and regularly visit their website for updates.

3) Hardik Pandya Exchange Bonanza Event

It was no secret that BGMI would shake hands with famous Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya in the 2.8 update. Celebrating the festival of Cricket with the new Hardik Pandya Exchange Bonanza event, the developer has left the community in awe. The event is live in the 2.8 update and will be available until October 25, 2023, 5:29 am (IST).

You can go through the game's event section and participate by completing the available daily missions. This will earn you Cricket Balls that can be exchanged with an exclusive outfit, backpack, and various other in-game items.

4) Classic mode improvements

Along with events and collaboration, the 2.8 update has brought various improvements in classic modes of Battleground Mobile India. The game’s arena mode will now offer two more guns: the Honey Badger and ACE32. Commenting on this change, famous YouTuber Lolzz stated that the former firearm can replace the AKM. On the other hand, Mamba claimed the ACE32 can help players learn weapon recoil control.

Moreover, the update has introduced an attachment, gunpowder, for the Crossbow weapon. By using this accessory, players will now be able to inflict area damage upon landing a shot with their Crossbow.

Besides all these changes, a dagger has been introduced as the new melee weapon, and it’s said to inflict equal damage as the pan.

5) Zombie's Edged themed mode

Zombie's Edge mode (Image via BGMI || Instagram)

The Zombie’s Edged mode is the major attraction in the BGMI 2.8 update. One interesting fact about the mode is it’s playable in Erangel, Livik, and Miramar maps as well. Moreover, to protect your rank in the mode, the developer has devised tier protection for the first two matches of the day.

The mode pits you against three types of zombies: the Ripper, Berserker, and Mutant. You’ll also come across Aerolith Labs and Outpost Zone, which accentuates the thrill in Zombie’s Edged mode. While dealing with these zombies, you can also get Mutation Blades and Gauntlets to keep the onslaught going on the battleground.

