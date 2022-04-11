Best sensitivity for BGMI with no recoil (Gyro and Non-Gyro)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the most played battle royale titles in the country since its release last year. After PUBG Mobile's in the country in 2020, Krafton decided to launch the exclusive Indian version of the game last year with some minimal changes.

However, after the launch of BGMI in India, players faced several difficulties in becoming accustomed to the newer version of the game. Some even faced difficulties finding the perfect sensitivity settings for themselves.

The constant changes in the game's meta are making it more difficult for players as well. Moreover, the sensitivity settings also depend on the mobile device and individual playstyle as well. This article will provide an idea to both Gyro and Non-Gyro players so that they can choose the best sensitivity settings for themselves in the game.

The best Gyro and Non-Gyro sensitivity settings to follow for better BGMI gameplay

Having optimum sensitivity settings is one of the most important aspects of BGMI. Sensitivity settings fully impact the performance of the player in-game. Players can also choose whether to play the game while using Gyro or not.

Best sensitivity settings using Gyroscope

Gyro players can follow these sensitivity settings for better performance:

Camera Sensitivity (free look):

3rd Person Camera (Character, Vehicle): 126%

126% Camera (Parachuting): 100%

100% 1st Person Camera (Character): 70%

Camera Sensitivity:

3rd Person No Scope: 120%

120% 1st Person No Scope: 90%

90% Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 50%

50% 2x Scope: 30%

30% 3x Scope, Win94: 22%

22% 4x Scope, VSS: 14%

14% 6x Scope: 12%

12% 8x Scope: 10%

ADS Sensitivity:

3rd Person No Scope: 119%

119% 1st Person No Scope: 88%

88% Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 50%

50% 2x Scope: 30%

30% 3x Scope, Win94: 22%

22% 4x Scope, VSS: 20%

20% 6x Scope: 12%

12% 8x Scope: 8%

Gyroscope Sensitivity:

3rd Person No Scope: 400%

400% 1st Person No Scope: 400%

400% Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 315%

315% 2x Scope: 300%

300% 3x Scope, Win94: 265%

265% 4x Scope, VSS: 275%

275% 6x Scope: 130%

130% 8x Scope: 130%

ADS Gyroscope Sensitivity:

3rd Person No Scope: 400%

400% 1st Person No Scope: 400%

400% Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 315%

315% 2x Scope: 300%

300% 3x Scope, Win94: 265%

265% 4x Scope, VSS: 275%

275% 6x Scope: 130%

130% 8x Scope: 130%

Best sensitivity settings for Non-Gyroscope players

Gyro players can use the following sensitivity settings for better performance:

Camera Sensitivity (free look):

3rd Person Camera (Character, Vehicle): 100%

100% Camera (Parachuting): 80%

80% 1st Person Camera (Character): 50%

Camera Sensitivity:

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 100-180%

100-180% 1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 100-180%

100-180% Red Dot, Holographic: 50-120%

50-120% 2x Scope: 80-120%

80-120% 3x Scope: 15-30%

15-30% 4x Scope: 10-25%

10-25% 6x Scope: 5-12%

5-12% 8x Scope: 5%

ADS Sensitivity:

TPP No scope: 95-100%

95-100% FPP No scope: 100-120%

100-120% Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 55-100%

55-100% 2x Scope: 37-45%

37-45% 3x Scope: 30-35%

30-35% 4x Scope: 25-30%

25-30% 6x Scope: 20-23%

20-23% 8x Scope: 10-13%

BGMI players can use these sensitivity settings for a better performance in-game. However, all players are advised to make some minimal changes at the start, depending on their playstyles, mobile devices, and personal preferences.

