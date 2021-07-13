BGMI 1.5 APK download link, New RP season release date, and more July update details

The release of the BGMI 1.5 update has delighted Indian players as it brings in new content and features like a new game mode, a new firearm, and various setting improvements. More importantly, the Royale Pass and rank system have been completely overhauled after this update.

Besides this, a new collaboration with Tesla is also underway, and new Gigafactories have been added to the Mission Ignition game mode, which is accessible under Evoground.

BGMI 1.5 update APK download link

Users will require both BGMI 1.5 update APK and OBB to run the latest version. Here is the link to a zip file including them.

Battlegrounds Mobile India download link: Click here

The zip will occupy 708 MB of storage space on the device. Hence, users must see that they have a few GB of spare storage before proceeding ahead.

Step 1: Users must download the file from the link above and extract it to get the APK and OBB files.

Step 2: The next step entails players installing BGMI 1.5 APK. After the installation is complete, paste the folder named "com.pubg.imobile," which includes the OBB file of the game to Android/OBB.

It is worth noting that users with older versions of Android might experience errors during installation. If this is the case, they must download or update the game from the Google Play Store.

Step 3: Once the OBB has been copied, users should open the application. Upon running it, they will be prompted to select the desired resource pack.

Step 4: Players can log in to their account after the given resource has been downloaded.

Royale Pass changes and new season

Significant changes will be made to the Royale Pass with Season 20. Firstly, it will run monthly, and subsequently, its abbreviation will be changed to M1, M2, and so on. Moreover, the price of it will be changed. In the global version, the RP costs 360 UC, while Elite RP will cost 960 UC.

The new RP starts on July 14th, 2021, around 7:30 AM IST.

Ranked season changes

The ranking season will be divided into cycles, each of which will have three seasons. The new Ranking C1S1 starts on the same date and time as the new Royale Pass.

