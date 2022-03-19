BGMI 1.9 update download links and process for smartphones

BGMI's version 1.9 update is finally live now for both Android and iOS devices. Players can go ahead and update the popular battle royale shooter from Apple's App Store or Google Play Store as per their smartphones or devices.

Players can enjoy the new content in Battlegrounds Mobile India after downloading the 1.9 update. The new features include a game mode, Bicycles, racing minigames, map adjustments, Holi-themed event, and many more.

The new version will also bring many additional rewards and events in the coming days.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Download process and links for BGMI version 1.9 update

Download link and update process for the Android devices

How to download the new update on Android (Image via Google Play Store)

Players should follow the steps given below to download the Battlegrounds Mobile India update on their Android devices:

Step 1: Players should open the Google Play Store app available on their devices and search for BGMI. They can tap on this link to open the game's page in the Play Store.

Step 2: Since the update is live now, players can spot the update button, which they need to tap on to start the download process.

Step 3: Players should tap on the 'Open' button upon the completion of the app's installation process.

Players need to download additional resource packages on their Android devices (Image via Krafton)

Step 4: After opening the game, players will need to download additional resource packages and files of varying sizes.

After downloading all the files, players can enjoy the new features of the version 1.9 update.

Download link and update process for the iOS devices

Download Process for iOS devices (Image via App Store)

For iOS devices, players need to follow the following steps to download the BGMI 1.9 update:

Step 1: Players should open the App Store on their iPhones and find Battlegrounds Mobile India. They can use the direct link to open the game's page.

Step 2: Players need to tap on the update button to upgrade the game to the latest version.

Players can open the game after the installation is complete to view the new content in the game.

The app store links are available on the official website (Image via Krafton)

The links given in the first step of both processes are for the official pages of Battlegrounds Mobile India in the app stores. Players can find both links on BGMI's official website.

Edited by Mayank Shete