BGMI Alan Walker collaboration event: How to get 12,000 popularity for free

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Alan Walker collaboration event dropped on 19 October and players can receive multiple exciting rewards from this event.

BGMI Alan Walker collab event will continue until 01 November and players can claim their free gifts daily, along with 12,000 popularity for free from the event.

Steps to claim 12,000 free popularity from the BGMI Alan Walker collaboration event

BGMI is currently one of the most popular battle royale titles in the country. The game has a wide variety of unique outfits in the game. Krafton, the developer of BGMI, introduces new and exciting gifts, outfits and rewards for the players with every new update.

Krafton recently partnered with popular musician Alan Walker to introduce a new BGMI Alan Walker collab event for the players featuring exciting free gifts. Players can get Alan Walker T-shirts, 50 RP bonus, Alan Walker Hoodie and 12,000 free popularity from this event. They just need to login daily in order to claim these items.

As part of this collaboration, all of these unique outfits and gifts are free of cost. Players can claim the items without spending a single Rupee on it. They just need to follow the steps below in order to claim the 12,000 free popularity from the BGMI Alan Walker collab event.

Step 1: Open the game and go to the lobby.

Step 2: Click on the Events from the main screen and head towards the Recommended section.

Click on Events (Image via BGMI)

Step 3: Select the Alan Walker Login Event.

Claim 12,000 free popularity after logging in for 7 days(Image via BGMI)

Step 4: Log into the game for seven days straight and claim 12,000 free popularity as a reward. However, to claim all the items from the event, players need to login for 10 consecutive days.

Also Read

The event will be available until 01 November. Players only have 11 days left to claim all these items.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan