BGMI ban: New State Mobile not really alternative for players

After the Indian government banned BGMI, many users and influencers shifted to other popular titles. Among the Battlegrounds Mobile India alternatives, New State Mobile has been preferred by most gamers due to the similar gameplay and graphic design.

At the same time, games like Apex Legends Mobile and COD Mobile are also potential choices for many.

The shift to New State Mobile was expected as it offers almost similar in-game features. Both titles also share the same origin as Krafton, a South Korean game company, is their publisher.

Thus, players with decent experience in Battlegrounds Mobile India can find it much easier to switch to New State Mobile. Still, there are some points that they must note before installing this futuristic battle royale game.

Should users switch to New State Mobile after infamous BGMI ban in India

Here are some points that can help players decide whether New State Mobile is a suitable alternative to BGMI or not:

1) New State has better graphics quality

New State Mobile is quite immersive (Image via Krafton)

Anyone who has played the New State variant can instantly notice a higher visual quality than PUBG Mobile (or BGMI). They can expect a higher frame rate alongside better graphic optimization, making New State Mobile more immersive in TPP and FPP.

The visual quality in PUBG Mobile or Battlegrounds Mobile India is not sub-par. However, these titles cannot compete with New State Mobile as the latter also offers additional VFX and animations for different aspects, whether falling from a building or battling within the blue zone.

Furthermore, New State has better gun mechanics and game physics than PUBG Mobile or Battlegrounds Mobile India.

2) Gamers can purchase gadgets via Drone Store

Buy various items from the Drone Store (Image via Krafton)

PUBG New State offers access to several gadgets or items in a battle royale match via the Drone Store. Users can earn Drone Credits during a game and purchase their desired item to use the same to their tactical advantage or against the enemies.

Battlegrounds Mobile India has the 'Carry' function (Image via Krafton)

On the other hand, there is no such feature in PUBG Mobile or BGMI matches. However, players can find other impressive features like the Carry function and throwable consumables in the latter. However, New State Mobile is far more advanced with its setting.

Gamers can upgrade weapons in New State Mobile using special chips during matches.

3) BGMI is more suitable for mid-range devices

Battlegrounds Mobile India is well-optimized (Image via Krafton)

Battlegrounds Mobile India or its global variant, PUBG Mobile, performs efficiently on 3 GB RAM smartphones at a low setting. However, the same is not valid for New State Mobile, as users encounter stutters or lag issues on mid-range devices.

Moreover, New State Mobile is comparatively larger in file size than BGMI or PUBG Mobile.

4) Players can get more variety in BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India has more variety (Image via Krafton)

BGMI is PUBG Mobile's Indian variant, which will be almost four years old in 2022. Thus, it is natural that gamers can get more variety in Battlegrounds Mobile India compared to New State Mobile, which Krafton launched in November 2021.

Although they can expect the introduction of new content and maps in the future, at the moment, PUBG Mobile (or Battlegrounds Mobile India) is more versatile.

Conclusion

Thus, New State Mobile is not a like-to-like alternative to Battlegrounds Mobile India, as the former is comparatively higher-end. Still, users will feel more comfortable switching to New State Mobile than Apex Legends Mobile or COD Mobile after the Battlegrounds Mobile India ban.

