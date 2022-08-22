BGMI ban: Players can now purchase Royale Pass Month 14

Even after more than three weeks of the ban, the Krafton-developed BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) has no unban date. Surprisingly, the game servers are still working, but the in-game transactions have been suspended since the Indian government outlawed the Indian PUBG Mobile variant.

The Royale Pass M14, titled 'Nights of the Fables,' is now available in the game. Interestingly, many Indian users could not buy the Elite Pass in the new season as the RP section's upgrade button was not working. Thus, even users with enough UC in their account were unable to upgrade to RP M14.

However, fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the upgrade button seems to be working as of writing, and players can purchase the Royale Pass M14 if they have enough UC in their wallets.

The upgrade button for Royale Pass is still working despite the BGMI ban

Like other in-game content, users can download the file for the newly launched Royale Pass M14. One can also open the RP section as the game servers are still active in India. However, the upgrade button for Royale Pass initially seemed to have a glitch or bug that prohibited users from making the purchase.

As of this writing, players can use the upgrade function to buy Elite Pass (360 UC) or Elite Pass Plus (960 UC). Although the in-game function is active for everyone, only those users can purchase RP M14 who have enough UC because they cannot buy Unknown Cash in BGMI anymore.

The deactivation of in-game transactional services is because Google Play services are not working post-BGMI's removal from the Play Store. Therefore, if users don't own enough UC, they can forget about buying Elite Pass/Elite Pass Plus from the Royale Pass section.

While many YouTubers and articles from other websites have suggested means of buying UC with the use of mods or files, it may put the users' accounts at risk of getting banned. Thus, one should refrain from employing any third-party app or file to get UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Why did the Government of India ban BGMI?

On 28 July, Battlegrounds Mobile India was removed by Google and Apple from their India-specific application stores in response to an order by the Indian government. Many fans started talking about a potential ban on the popular Battle Royale game.

Although the Government of India did not release its official statement on the event, many reports confirmed the ban on BGMI. Furthermore, it was reported that Battlegrounds Mobile India met the same fate as Free Fire and PUBG Mobile as the ban was related to security reasons.

The ban was imposed under the Information Technology Act's Section 69A, as BGMI allegedly collected and shared sensitive user data to its servers outside India. However, no such allegations have been denied by Krafton in their official statement after the Battlegrounds Mobile India ban.

