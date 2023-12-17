BGMI best 4-finger claw control layout and sensitivity settings (December 2023)

Mobile gamers need to adjust their control settings and sensitivity to succeed in games like Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). With its ability to access several actions simultaneously, the 4-finger claw technique has become more and more common among diverse control layouts.

To assist you in increasing your BGMI gameplay accuracy and experience, we will examine the ideal 4-finger claw control setup, camera sensitivity, gyroscope sensitivity, and ADS sensitivity in this article.

What is the best 4-finger claw control layout and sensitivity settings in BGMI? (December 2023)

Control layout

4-finger claw layout (Image via Krafton)

The arrangement of several buttons that allow players to move, shoot, jump, crouch, and use items is known as the control layout.

For the 4-finger claw technique it is designed to accommodate four fingers on the screen, giving you the ability to access multiple actions at once and improve gameplay skills. It involves placing buttons purposefully to maximize accessibility and responsiveness, which increases your playing efficiency and control.

Camera sensitivity

Camera sensitivity (Image via Krafton)

When utilizing a 4-finger claw in BGMI, the camera sensitivity parameter determines how rapidly the camera moves when you swipe or drag your finger across the screen. It affects how quickly your view rotates or spins as you move your finger.

Faster camera movement is produced by higher camera sensitivity settings, which lets you take a quick overview of your surroundings. Conversely, lower sensitivity settings give you greater exact control over your aim while slowing down camera movement.

Gyroscope sensitivity

Gyroscope camera sensitivity in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Gyroscope ADS sensitivity in this game (Image via Krafton)

The gyroscope sensor on your device has an option called "gyroscope sensitivity" that regulates how sensitive it is. When enabled, it allows you to tilt or move your smartphone to adjust your perspective while playing a game.

Your touch controls and the gyroscope work together to enhance your targeting performance. In BGMI, there are two different kinds of gyroscope settings: Camera and ADS.

A higher sensitivity level enhances the gyroscope's responsiveness, enabling more rapid and accurate targeting changes. Conversely, the sensitivity is reduced at lower settings, making it less responsive to the movements of the device.

ADS sensitivity

4-finger claw ADS sensitivity (Image via Krafton)

Aim Down Sights sensitivity regulates the speed at which the camera moves when you use your 4-finger claw to aim the sights of your weapon. When you engage the ADS mode—typically by expanding the sight with the lean or scope button—the sensitivity settings change to allow for more exact control for precision aim.

Similar to camera sensitivity, higher ADS sensitivity levels cause the camera to move more quickly while aiming down sights, which facilitates quicker target acquisition. Conversely, slower camera motions are made possible by lower sensitivity ratings, which allows for more precise control over BGMI precision aiming.