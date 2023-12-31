BGMI best 5-finger claw control layout and sensitivity settings (December 2023)

For mobile gamers who wish to excel in games like Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), control sensitivity and settings should be optimized. The five-finger claw technique has become popular among various control schemes since it allows players to perform multiple actions at once, providing them with an advantage in combat.

To assist you in increasing your accuracy, this BGMI article will cover the best 5-finger claw control layout, along with some ideal camera, gyroscope, and ADS sensitivity settings.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

What 5-finger claw control layout and sensitivity settings should you use in BGMI? (December 2023)

Control layout

5-finger claw layout (Image via Krafton)

The term "control layout" refers to the placement of various buttons that let players move, fire, leap, crouch, and use items. The five-finger claw technique is designed to support five fingers on the screen, allowing players to access many actions simultaneously and boost their gameplay capabilities.

The layout featured in the image above is ideal for the five-finger technique and consists of carefully placed buttons for better accessibility as well as reactivity, giving you more control over your actions while playing.

Camera sensitivity

Camera sensitivity for the 5-finger claw in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

When you swipe or drag your finger over the screen, the game's camera moves at a set pace depending on the camera sensitivity settings in use. How fast the camera is determined by how your finger is moved.

Higher sensitivity values force the camera to move faster, allowing you to scan your surroundings quickly. A lower sensitivity, on the other hand, allows for slower camera movement and better aim. The settings shown in the image above are optimized and should help you win more fights.

ADS sensitivity

ADS sensitivity for the 5-finger claw in the game (Image via Krafton)

The ADS sensitivity regulates how rapidly the camera pans when you aim using your weapon's sights. This setting is different from the previous one. ADS-ing extends your sight with the lean or scope button. This allows for greater control and precision aiming.

A higher aim-down-sight sensitivity enables the camera to move faster while ADS-sing, ensuring faster target acquisition. A lower sensitivity, on the other hand, delays camera movements, allowing for more control for better accuracy. The settings shown in the image let you aim precisely and also ensure controlling recoil isn't too hard.

Gyroscope sensitivity

Gyroscope camera sensitivity for 5-finger claw (Image via Krafton)

Sensitivity for Gyroscope ADS in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Your device's gyroscope sensitivity settings determine how responsive the gyroscope sensor is. When enabled, it allows you to physically move your smartphone while playing to shoot or alter your perspective. It complements your touch controllers to boost your targeting capabilities.

In BGMI, two gyroscope options are available: camera and ADS.

A higher sensitivity in both improves the gyroscope's responsiveness, allowing for faster and more accurate targeting. Lower sensitivity settings in the camera and ADS will reduce the gyroscope's sensitivity, making it less sensitive to device movements.