BGMI Codashop offer: How to get cheap UC in October 2021

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the India-specific version of PUBG Mobile, is one of the leading battle royale games in the country. To keep the game different from the rest, the developers have introduced some exciting things like weapon skins, cosmetics, Elite Royale Pass, and many more.

However, to avail of these items and upgrade them later, players need the UC, the in-game currency of BGMI and it makes UC a primary component in the battle royale game. Players need to spend real-life currency to get the UC in their in-game wallet.

When purchasing UC, players are always looking for discounts, and Codashop, a well-known top-up website, offers some exciting discounts on UC's when a player shops via the app.

Step to obtain BGMI UC at a discount through Codashop before October 31

Codashop is one of the leading payment websites for purchasing in-game currencies for different games. BGMI players can also purchase UC, the in-game currency of Battlegrounds Mobile India, through Codashop.

Players will also get a discount while purchasing the UC through this method. There are two offers that are currently available for UC purchase through Codashop.

Step 1: Gamers need to open this link through any of their web browser. It will directly take them to the BGMI UC purchasing page.

Step 2: Fill up the necessary details such as BGMI User ID and Email address.

Step 3: Select the package and payment method through which the player wants to pay. Here is the package the players will get while paying through Codashop.

60 UC (₹75)

300+25 UC (₹380)

600+60 UC (₹750)

1500+300 UC (₹1900)

3000+850 UC (₹3800)

6000+2100 UC (₹7500)

Package and Payment method (Image via Codashop)

If a player pays the price through Paytm or Mobikwik, they will get a cashback of up to ₹750. Both the offers are only available until October 31.

Also Read

Discount offer for October 2021 (Image via Codashop)

After completing these steps, the players will see the UC credited to their in-game wallet.

Edited by Srijan Sen