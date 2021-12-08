BGMI fans are frustrated as hackers continue to dominate BGIS qualifiers

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile. Just like its global counterpart, BGMI too faces the problem of hackers present in the game. The rise in the number of hackers became alarming after the introduction of the 1.6 update, with players facing multiple hackers in every game they played.

Krafton, the developers of BGMI, pledged to take strict action against hackers as they announced "Fair Gameplay is our priority." Therefore, Krafton introduced a new anti-cheat engine in the game with the 1.7 update.

The anti-cheat engine helped ban over 2.5 million in-game hackers permanently within a span of 10 days. As a result, Krafyon could commence with the Battlegrounds India Series (BGIS) 2021, which is the game's first major official tournament since its release in July.

BGMI players still facing hackers in the BGIS in-game qualifiers

Every BGMI Esports player was excited for BGIS since the tournament was announced back in August. Major official tournaments are the only places where new and unrecognized talents can make a name for themselves.

The tournament is structured accordingly to support all the participating players. The foremost stage of BGIS is the in-game qualifiers, which require that all registered players (except for players playing for invited teams) play 15 classic matches in Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok. Only the top 10 matches will be considered.

1024 teams from these in-game qualifiers will move on further into the tournament. However, hackers have once again started appearing in the game, dashing the dreams of upcoming players.

Since the qualification of a team relies on kill points, several players have resorted to the unfair method of hacking. They use certain mods to modify the game files, resulting in them winning BGMI matches, and adding on to the frustration on other players.

However, since using hacks is against Krafton's policies, it can be hoped that the remaining hackers in-game will be banned.

Note: Players are requested to complete 15 matches for the in-game qualifiers. If almost all the players experience hackers, Krafton might take some serious action against them.

