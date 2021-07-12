BGMI iOS release date hints, new season, RP price, and more

BGMI was launched on July 2nd and received a warm welcome. The much-awaited game was the talk of the town for a while, and the excitement hasn't died down.

With the Streamer's Tournament recently done, iOS users are eagerly awaiting the release of BGMI on the platform. Along with this, Battlegrounds Mobile India has already announced Season C1S1, which will have some changes.

When will BGMI be available on iOS?

While Android users have already assembled their squads and are pushing their ranks up, their iOS counterparts are still awaiting Battlegrounds Mobile India on their phones. During the Early Access, it was speculated that the game would be launched on iOS along with the final version. However, that was not the case.

In a recent stream by Kronten Gaming, Chetan "Kronten" Chandgude dropped a major hint about the release of the game on iOS.

As seen in the stream above (at 2:35), Kronten claims that BGMI might be launched for iOS within a week. As the stream went live on July 11th, fans can expect the game to come out in a few days.

It can be said that the iOS users might hopefully be a part of Season C1S1, as the end of Season 19 is three days away.

BGMI: New season is on its way

Meanwhile, BGMI developer Krafton has already announced Season C1S1, with the ongoing one concluding on July 14th.

The new season will be accompanied by changes in the ranking system and RP duration. The rankings will now be cyclical, with the ranking cycle lasting three seasons.

The ranking cycles will be labeled C1S1, C1S2, and C1S3 from the start of the upcoming season.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: What are the RP prices?

RP prices have not yet been unveiled yet (Image via BGMI)

Starting with Season C1S1, the Royale Pass will now be available per month. This means that players will have to get a Royale Pass each month, with the RP now labeled M1 and M2.

Krafton also said that the RP items will only be available for that month and will have to be repurchased the next month.

The price of the regular RP is set at 360 UC, and the Elite RP will cost players 960 UC. Players who purchase a new RP will receive vouchers on their first purchase.

