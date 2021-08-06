BGMI iOS version launch expected soon as official post drops a hint

Krafton drops another hint of Battlegrounds Mobile India's launch on iOS today.

Since its release last month, BGMI players have been eagerly waiting for the game's availability on iOS devices. Unfortunately, BGMI's iOS launch remains a mystery to them. Some renowned content creators of BGMI, such as Ghatak, Dynamo, Kronten, K18 and others, have suggested that players should start their grind on Android devices as tournaments like the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series are already lined up.

However, Krafton recently hinted at BGMI's iOS launch after the game crossed 50 million downloads yesterday.

BGMI's iOS release might just be a matter of time

BGMI players were overjoyed when Krafton released the game last month. However, the developer has released the game only for Android devices. It promised to launch the game on iOS devices as well but failed to do so until now.

Players frequently ask about the game's iOS launch but haven't received any response from the developer. However, players have already started their grind on Android devices as multiple tournaments are already lined up.

Battlegrounds Mobile India recently crossed 50 million downloads in total and the developer is overwhelmed with the response from players. In return, Krafton is giving some gifts to players in the game. They will get:

3x Supply Coupon Crate Scrap for 48M Milestone

3x Classic Coupon Crate Scrap for 49M Milestone

1x Permanent Galaxy Messenger Set for 50M Milestone

Krafton has also hinted at the iOS release of the game. In the caption, it wrote:

PLEASE NOTE We are preparing for all Indian players to receive rewards regardless of their OS

BGMI's iOS version is expected to release very soon (Image via BGMI/Facebook)

The apple emoji beside the "OS" is a hint that the game should be available to play on iOS devices very soon. This will be a relief for many players who can then enjoy their favorite game on iOS and continue to practice on their preferred mobile devices.

Edited by Sabine Algur