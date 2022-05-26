BGMI: Upcoming Classic and Premium crate date and outfits revealed plus lucky spin leaks

Last Thursday, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) entered its next era of 2.0. Finally, the popular battle royale game released the official version of the Livik map with multiple changes in its latest update. It also introduced the next Royal Pass M11, titled Hidden Hunters, as well as the next ranked season, Cycle 2 Season 6.

While this new update brings a lot of new features, skins, and outfits, more exciting and mind-twisting items are about to arrive in BGMI in the next two weeks. For starters, new premium and classic crates are about to arrive soon with great stuff in them. Fortunately, players who are big spenders will get the most out of it.

But those who are free-to-play gamers don't get your hopes very high. After all, we all know how hard it is to get mythic and legendary stuff these days in BGMI.

Let's get started and see when the next premium and classic crate will come in the game and what kind of exciting items will be in them. Along with this, let's see the arrival date of the next two lucky spins and their items.

Note: The information provided here is based on the details recently shared on YouTube by Mad Tamizha, who regularly brings the latest BGMI updates. There's no guarantee this information is absolutely right, so take it with a pinch of salt.

BGMI leaks: YouTuber reveals upcoming Classic and Premium crates contents and date

1) The upcoming Classic crate arrival date and its items

The former classic crate spent around four weeks in BGMI before its time in the game expired. Since then, it has been many weeks and players have been eagerly waiting for the next classic crate. Well, there is some good news for them. According to Mad Tamizha, the next classic crate will drop in the shop on May 27, 2022, around 5:30 AM.

The upcoming crate will be highlighted by a legendary outfit called the Draconic Cavalier Set. As suggested by the name, the upcoming outfit looks a lot like the armor of a king. The red and silver color makes the outfit a lot better.

Apart from this, the legendary gun skin, Razor Edge- M24, will be included in the crate as well as some rare items such as silver, graffiti, and premium crate coupons. Below is a glance at the upcoming classic crate highlighted items.

The upcoming classic crate (Image via YouTube/Mad Tamizha)

2) The upcoming Premium crate arrival date and its items

BGMI already has one premium crate in the shop, but the game makers are about to release one more of these crates on May 26, 2022, around 5:30 AM. The upcoming crate will highlight two great-looking mythic outfits, Underwraith and Primordial Set.

Along with these, the crate will feature two legendary gun skins, Primordial Kark 98 and Uzi, a lightly animated but still good-looking epic parachute, Mischievous IMP Parachute, and some other rare items such as silver and graffiti. Here's a glimpse of the aforementioned premium crate items. Take a look and judge yourself.

The upcoming premium crate (Image via YouTube/Mad Tamizha)

What's a lucky spin?

Lucky Spin is a type of spin where players win items from the mythic and legendary categories. The higher the amount of BGMI currency (UC) the player spends on a spin, the higher their odds of winning a big prize are. There are already some spins in the game and a few more are about to make their way into it soon.

1) The upcoming Captain Woof lucky spin arrival date and its items

The upcoming Captain Woof Lucky Spin will feature a legendary space-inspired yellow and grey color set of the same name. The spin will also feature two legendary gun skins, the Nebula Wanderlust Scar-L and Spectrum Cogs Vector, a backpack in the same category called Munchkin Bearbox, and many other exciting items.

The spin will be released in the game on May 30, 2022, around 5:30 AM.

The upcoming Captain Woof Lucky Spin (Image via YouTube/Mad Tamizha)

2) The upcoming Wandering Tyrant lucky spin arrival date and its items

The upcoming Wandering Tyrant will feature a legendary AKM skin of the same name. The skin just might be the best AKM skin in BGMI so far and the second-best gun skin in the game, of course, Glacier M416 still holds the first spot.

Whichever lucky players acquire this skin, they can use some stacks of UC to upgrade the gun skin to a max level of five, which makes the AKM look awesome.

Anyway, apart from having a super-cool gun skin, the upcoming spin will have a wasteland explorer set and backpack which looks largely based on cowboys. Apart from these items, the spin will have some other essential game supplies. The spin will make its way into BGMI on June 03, 2022, around 5:30 AM.

With that said, many crates and lucky spins are about to make their way into BGMI soon. If you are a big spender, make sure you stack up UC in your account to unlock exciting and amazing items quicker than everyone else. If you want to take a closer look at the upcoming items in BGMI, watch Mad Tamizha's full YouTube video.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's personal views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi