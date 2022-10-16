BGMI Lite release date rumors: Real or fake?

The ban on BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) will turn three months old in a few days, and Krafton has continued to remain silent on the matter. The absence of any updates around Battlegrounds Mobile India's return date has further lowered the chances of a comeback in the market.

MeitY's decision to block the India-specific PUBG Mobile variant has also impacted the launch of the game's lighter variant. The talks have died down as fans are not hoping for the India-specific PUBG Mobile Lite version's release anymore due to the unavailability of BGMI.

Despite Krafton's zero focus on Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite, readers can stumble upon release dates for the same. However, these are fake, and one should ignore them.

The updates on BGMI Lite's release are fake and untrustworthy

Since the Indian authorities implemented their decision to block Battlegrounds Mobile India, fans have come across fake comeback/unban dates every week.

To add to that, many players have also spotted unauthorized fake download links for the 2.2 version, which Krafton never launched.

Therefore, any leaks or news around Battlegrounds Mobile India are untrue and most likely fabricated for clicks or views. Similarly, any piece of information revealing Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite's announcement or release date is not authentic.

Krafton hasn't made any announcements regarding anything related to Battlegrounds Mobile India or its Lite version in the past few months. Moreover, even before the ban on BGMI, the Indian PUBG Mobile Lite version never seemed to be a priority for the battle royale game's South Korean publishers/developers.

Battlegrounds Mobile India has always been the focus for the developers in the Indian context, and the ban might have shifted it to New State Mobile, another Krafton-backed title. Hence, BGMI Lite doesn't seem to be in the picture for the South Korean game company as of this writing.

What was the reason behind Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite's demand?

It is well-known that PUBG Mobile and its Lite version were popular among Indian gamers before MeitY handed both bans in September 2020. The massive demand for PUBG Mobile made Krafton return with Battlegrounds Mobile India, but the Lite variant did not receive its Indian counterpart.

As a result, older users of PUBG Mobile Lite and the owners of low-end Android devices started asking for an India-specific alternative to the BR game, like BGMI. Many reports even suggested a potential announcement related to Battlegrounds Mobile India, but nothing materialized to date.

At the end of July 2022, Battlegrounds Mobile India was also removed from the India-specific Play Store and App Store by Google and Apple, respectively. Therefore, MeitY's decision to block Battlegrounds Mobile India due to data security concerns further dented the chances of BGMI Lite's release in the country.

