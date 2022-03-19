BGMI M9 Royale Pass release date and everything else known so far

Several in-game items have contributed to the rise in popularity of BGMI in the gaming market. However, nothing matches the craze and excitement for the new Royale Passes amongst players and fans in the gaming community.

The 1.9 update has already been released for Android and iOS users of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The new update has brought several new modes, events, themes and more. However, the introduction of the new Cycle 2 Season 5 along with the Month 9 Royale Pass is yet to be seen.

When will the Cycle 2 Season 5 Month 9 Royale Pass arrive in BGMI?

The new Cycle System in Battlegrounds Mobile India has introduced the norm of having two Royal Passes in a single season. This ended the previous norm of having a single Royale Pass for an entire season.

Currently, each month in the game witnesses a different RP, which enables players to obtain more rewards. Previously, the monthly Royale Pass was introduced along with the update. However, this time around, the matter is different.

Although the 1.9 update has arrived in the game, the Royale Pass is yet to arrive. The Month 9 Royale is scheduled to be rolled out in the game on March 21 at 5:30 AM IST. The new RP will be introduced along with Cycle 2 Season 5.

The Month 9 RP in BGMI will be based on the 'Cosmic Clash' theme and will be available in two versions, the Elite Pass (360 UC) and the Elite Pass Plus (960 UC).

List of upcoming rewards in the C2S5 Month 9 Royale Pass

The upcoming Royale Pass will bring several new cosmetics and items that players can add to their inventory to enrich its quality. Here's a look at the different rewards that will be available in the Month 9 Royale Pass in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Ancient Heirloom PP19 Bizon skin

Primeval Relic Kar 98K

Ancient Hairloom M249

Wukong Prime Set

Wukong Emote

Excalibur Umbra Set

Fluorescent Flash Set

Fluorescent Flash Glasses

Fluorescent Flash Cover

Altantic Tech Ornament

Altantic Tech Helmet

Altantic Tech Plane

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha