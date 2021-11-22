BGMI Mirror World RP missions: How to transform into a hero and talk to Jinx, Vi, or Jayce

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) launched its 1.7 update on November 20. The update showcases the introduction of the anticipated Mirror World event and the new C1S3 Royal Pass.

The new update promises the audience secure gameplay bereft of hackers. The C1S3 Royal Pass, with its new and exciting missions and rewards, has let the audience dive into the game and begin the rank push for the new season.

Mirror World is an exclusive event as a result of the major collaboration between PUBG Mobile and Arcane. The brand new UI adds to the fast-paced gaming experience that BGMI delivers. However, along with many similar RP missions from previous seasons, there are a few new ones that gamers are finding difficult to complete.

How to transform into a hero in BGMI Mirror World classic mode?

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to complete this mission:

Log in to Battlegrounds Mobile India. After getting into the game, check the RP missions. The game gets more interesting with the Elite Royale Pass. Download the theme maps from the download option. Select Mirror World theme Erangel. Play the map. At the beginning, the players would be amazed to see a hot air balloon instead of the aeroplane carrying the players of BGMI. Find various markers on the map, which indicate a passage to the Mirror World. However, they have timers. Once the timer is down to zero, the white rays around the passage would turn blue which indicate that the Mirror World in BGMI is now open. Upon standing over the passage way, players will be automatically transport to the Mirror World and turn into an Arcane Hero. The steps are to be repeated thrice to complete the mission.

How to find Jinx, Vi, and Jayce and talk to them in BGMI Mirror World mode?

Here's a detailed guide on how to complete the mission in Mirror World x Arcane mode:

Follow the steps to transform into a Hero. After stepping into the Mirror World, beware of real enemies who have turned into heroes as well. If attacked by other players, search for green health potions to increase health. Search for Jinx, Vi, and Jayce. Go towards them and click on the "Talk" option. Repeat the steps thrice to complete the RP mission.

Edited by Siddharth Satish