BGMI: Top 5 hot drop locations in the Miramar map

Battlegrounds Mobile India, popularly known as BGMI, was trending even before its arrival. Many fans across India downloaded the Indian avatar of PUBG Mobile as soon as it became available. Although the current version is still a beta, the game has garnered praise from fans, who were excited about BGMI's arrival.

BGMI has seen minimal optimization, but overall, gameplay features like weapons, maps and modes have remained the same.

So like PUBG Mobile, it is equally difficult to find a weapon in BGMI, which makes it difficult to survive in BGMI maps, especially in Miramar, which provides no cover and is a sniper's paradise.

Best hot drops in Miramar map of BGMI

5) El Pozo

EL Bozo - Miramar (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

El Pozo is the second biggest city in Miramar that provides decent loot to players. The loot is dispersed all over the city, which players can grab easily by dropping in the city. However, when compared to other locations on this list, El Pozo seems a bit less useful but the buildings will surely give cover while looting.

4) Water Treatment

Water Treatment - Miramar (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

There are fewer places for shelter at Water Treatment, but the location provides high quality and quantities of loot for players. However, players need to be cautious as the hot drop is tactically not great for fights due to less cover, especially for solo players.

3) San Martin

San Martin - Miramar (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

San Martin has various buildings, making it a good place to hide, and the location also has brilliant loot. However, San Martin often lies close to the Plane's trajectory, so it always attracts enemies, which means more kills. Therefore, players need to be more cautious while landing in San Martin and start finding guns quickly.

2) Hacienda Del Patron

Hacienda Del Patron - Miramar (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

The Mansion in the desert, Hacienda Del Patron, provides more than enough loot for a full squad. Additionally, there are high chances of finding a rare weapon like M24, which is best-suited for Miramar.

However, Hacienda Del Patron becomes a player magnate whenever the Plane's trajectory is anywhere near. So, while dropping here, gamers should get them ready for multiple squad fights.

1) Los Leones

Los Leones - Miramar (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Los Leones is the biggest city in Miramar, and it possesses quantity and quality in loot. Multiple buildings and high-ground locations can prove to be a brilliant option for any player who drops first. Players can also use the top floors of buildings to snipe enemies. Los Leones lies in the Plane's route almost every time, and that's why this Miramar location attracts almost 15 to 20 players every game.

Edited by Gautham Balaji