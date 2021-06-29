BGMI vs Free Fire: Controls, system requirements, and graphics compared

Garena Free Fire and BGMI have established themselves as market leaders in the Indian esports community. Even though the latter has an Early Access edition available, the game has already garnered over five million downloads on Google Play Store.

As a result, Free Fire and BGMI fans stand divided as they pit the two games against one other to determine the better one. This article compares these two titles by analyzing their controls, system requirements, and graphics to find out which offers a better gameplay experience.

Comparing BGMI and Free Fire

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Minimum system requirements

Operating System: Android 5.1.1 or above.

RAM - 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB).

Processor: Snapdragon 600 equivalent or above.

Download size: 721 MB (varies on device

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 716 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Graphics

BGMI's graphics themes are identical to PUBG Mobile. However, it does feature high-quality map textures and a UHD (Ultra-High Definition) experience. On high-end devices, players can expect frame rates of up to 90 FPS.

The graphical textures in Free Fire are average. It has basic and less complex graphic textures because it was designed for low-end devices. When the game is set to its highest settings, players may experience 60 FPS frame rate support with an Ultra HD experience on mid-range devices.

Controls and layout

Free Fire offers several advanced features for better control. It provides Aim Precision, Quick Weapon Switch, and Quick reloads, Auto Switch gun, etc.

The "Controls" tab in Free Fire

BGMI also offers control options like Peek & Fire, Slide, Universal Mark, and Quick Secondary weapon. These allow players to be more flexible and quicker on the ground.

The 'Layout' settings in BGMI

However, the biggest drawback of Free Fire is the absence of the gyroscope mechanism. BGMI offers a gyroscope, a feature that enables players to control the camera movement of the character by rotating the device.

It makes it easy for them to control the recoil of weapons and thus offers a better gameplay experience.

Verdict: Which is better?

Regarding better controls and layout options, BGMI is the clear winner as players can access gyroscope mechanisms and advanced layout settings.

However, in the end, it comes to individual preferences.

Both titles have unique features to cater to players. If someone likes a unique BR experience, they can go for Free Fire. However, those who have the knack for realistic battle royale matches can opt for BGMI.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

