BGMI vs Free Fire: Game modes, maps, system requirements, and more

As of 2021, Free Fire and Battlegrounds Mobile India, aka BGMI, are two of the most sought-after battle royale titles in the Indian gaming industry. However, these games have distinct gameplay modes and maps, as well as varied system requirements.

This article compares these two mega-popular titles by analyzing the above-mentioned criteria to determine which is better to play.

Comparing BGMI and Free Fire

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements

Download Size - 710 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Minimum system requirements

Operating System: Android 6.0 or above.

RAM - 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB).

Processor: Snapdragon 600 equivalent or above.

Download size: 721 MB (varies on device)

Maps in BGMI

BR maps in BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India, like its original variant, PUBG Mobile, is well-known for its BR theme, and the game also validates it by delivering five different battle royale maps.

The Classic Battle Royale maps in BGMI include Erangel (Traverse Insectoid), Karakin, Livik, Miramar, and Sanhok, each offering rich and diverse gameplay elements for a better gaming experience.

Maps in Free Fire

Players can currently choose from four primary BR maps in Free Fire: Bermuda, Bermuda Remastered, Kalahari, and Purgatory. They can play non-ranked Classic or Ranked mode matches on any of these maps.

Gameplay modes

Free Fire offers various gameplay modes for players. It offers classic battle royale matches as well as intense arcade matches for players to duke it out. The gameplay modes available in the game are:

Gameplay modes in Free Fire

Ranked Game Clash Squad (Ranked, Bermuda Remastered, Classic) Classic (All maps) Pet Rumble Rampage (New Dawn)

BGMI offers diverse gameplay modes as well:

Gameplay modes in BGMI

Classic: Traverse - Insectoid, Erangel, Livik, Miramar, Sanhok, Karakin Arcade: Quick Match, Sniper Training, War EvoGround: Payload 2.0 Arena: Gun Game, Arena Training, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Assault

Verdict: Which is better?

Both of these titles are excellent options in the battle royale genre, with their unique gameplay mode and mechanism. However, BGMI is the clear winner given a variety of match types and maps.

The gameplay mechanics of Free Fire is better than BGMI as players can try out unique features like character abilities, gloo walls, surfboarding, etc., which are absent in the latter.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen