BGMI vs Free Fire: Which game is better for 2 GB RAM devices after latest updates?

BGMI and Free Fire are currently the two most-played battle royale titles in the country. The latter was launched in 2017, and since then, it has been loved by many. On the other hand, Krafton launched the exclusive Indian version of PUBG Mobile in July after the ban of the global iteration in the country last year.

Being from the battle royale genre, both games center around eliminating all opponents and surviving until the end. However, there are significant differences between them regarding realistic gameplay and graphics. Some players are still confused about which one performs better on 2 GB RAM devices after the latest updates.

Does BGMI offer a better gameplay experience than Free Fire on low-end devices?

All games require minimal hardware support to run smoothly on any mobile device. BGMI and Free Fire need significant computing power to run flawlessly.

System requirements

Here are the system requirements for Battlegrounds Mobile India and Free Fire:

BGMI

BGMI's system requirements (Image via Google Play Store)

Minimum Android version - Android 4.3 or above

- Android 4.3 or above RAM - 2 GB (recommended 3 GB for smooth gameplay)

- 2 GB (recommended 3 GB for smooth gameplay) Current version - 1.7.0

- 1.7.0 Download size - 795 MB (Variable)

- 795 MB (Variable) Additional resources - 711.1 MB (HD) or 426.4 MB (Low-spec)

Free Fire

Free Fire's system requirements (Image via Google Play Store)

Minimum Android version - Android 4.1 or above

- Android 4.1 or above RAM - 1 GB (Recommended 2 GB for smooth gameplay)

- 1 GB (Recommended 2 GB for smooth gameplay) Current version - 1.68.1

- 1.68.1 Download size - 777 MB (Variable)

- 777 MB (Variable) Additional resources - 699.78 MB (Variable)

Which game performs better on low-end smartphones?

Both titles run smoothly on any device with a minimum of 2 GB RAM. However, for a moderate budget and low-end Android system, Free Fire is a clear winner in terms of smoothness.

Free Fire has a lower graphical representation than BGMI. As a result, the game can run without lag in a low-end device with just 1 GB RAM. Players who have some difficulties regarding the device budget can enjoy this game more.

