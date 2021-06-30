BGMI vs Free Fire: Which game is better for 4 GB RAM Android devices?

Free Fire and BGMI are two of the most played battle royale titles in the Indian gaming community in 2021. However, fans stand divided while determining which game is a better performer.

Therefore, this article compares the two BR titles, Battlegrounds Mobile India and Free Fire, by analyzing their gameplay styles, graphics, and system requirements to determine which one would run better on 4 GB RAM Android devices.

BGMI vs Free Fire

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Minimum system requirements

Operating System: Android 5.1.1 or above.

RAM - 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB).

Processor: Snapdragon 600 equivalent or above.

Download size: 721 MB (varies on device)

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements

Download Size - 710 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Gameplay style

The gameplay of BGMI (Image via SuperNova/ YouTube)

Since both games belong to the BR genre, in Free Fire and BGMI, players land on an island to compete and fight against each other to be the last man standing.

However, the number of players in both games varies. BGMI sees 100 players landing on the map, whereas Free Fire has 50 players. Regular BGMI matches last 30-35 minutes, while the average match duration of Free Fire is 15-20 minutes.

Graphics

Battlegrounds Mobile India is more immersive, providing players with a more realistic experience. It has graphics that are equivalent to PUBG Mobile. It features high-quality map textures as well as a UHD (Ultra-High Definition) experience. On high-end devices, players can experience frame rates of up to 90 FPS.

'graphics' tab in Free Fire

The graphics textures in Free Fire are average and more arcade-like. Free Fire has simple and less complex graphic textures. It does, however, feature considerably better color options and, players may witness 60 FPS frame rate compatibility with an Ultra HD experience when the game is set to its highest settings.

Verdict: Which is better?

BGMI is better than Free Fire in terms of graphic quality, but Free Fire is a better performer regarding device performance on 4 GB RAM devices.

Since Free Fire has lesser graphic textures and performance load, it will generate better frame rates on 4 GB RAM devices. At the same time, BGMI may face heating issues after running continuously for about 30-45 minutes.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions.

